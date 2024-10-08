Jeff Stelling has called out Leeds United players for making minimal effort to console Illan Meslier after his error against Sunderland cost Daniel Farke’s side two points in the 2-2 stalemate on Friday night.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Soccer Saturday presenter singled out Junior Firpo, who went ‘straight down the tunnel’ and made no effort to comfort the Frenchman when he ‘really needed it’.

Meslier's shocking mistake in the dying minutes of stoppage time saw Sunderland grab a last-gasp equaliser to snatch a point at the Stadium of Light, when Alan Browne’s hopeful ball bounced past the 24-year-old in goal.

Stelling suggested that ‘nobody put their arms around’ Meslier after his last-minute howler and urged Leeds fans to ‘get behind’ the shot-stopper when he plays next.

Reports have since suggested that Meslier’s place in Farke’s first eleven is under threat following his costly error. The Frenchman has appeared in all nine Championship games this term, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Leeds Fans Urged to ‘Get Behind’ Meslier

‘Nobody put their arms around him’

Stelling, speaking on talkSPORT, expressed disappointment at the Leeds players' actions in the stalemate on Friday and urged fans to ‘get behind’ Meslier when he features for Leeds next:

“He made a mistake, but what I felt was that afterwards, and then Leeds fans are going to tell me, this is not the case, Junior Firpo, who’d scored, he went straight down the tunnel at the end, no attempt to console your goalkeeper. “And a lot of Leeds players did go to the goalkeeper, but it was a very cursory sort of pat on the cheek, that sort of thing. “Nobody put their arms around him, you know, a time when he really needed it, and I'm going to get battered for this again now, you know, but that's what he needs, and when he next plays for Leeds, I hope every single Leeds United fan gets behind him.”

Meslier is one of two Leeds players to have played every minute of the Championship campaign so far, alongside central defender Pascal Struijk.

It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old has kept his place in Farke’s first XI when the Whites resume their season on 18 October, welcoming Sheffield United in a crucial promotion six-pointer.

The 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light saw Leeds remain fifth in the Championship, having collected 16 points from their first nine matches.

Illan Meslier Leeds Stats (2023/24) Appearances 49 Goals conceded 44 Clean sheets 21 Minutes played 4,403

Ethan Ampadu Injury Latest

Leeds may look for reinforcements

Leeds may look to sign a new midfielder in January after Ethan Ampadu picked up a knee ligament injury at the end of last month, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old is expected to be out at least until the new year, and his absence could soon force Leeds into the market for reinforcements.

According to Jacobs, with the transfer window reopening in January, Leeds will not rush Ampadu’s return and risk having another setback for the Chelsea academy graduate, and could potentially look to add depth to Daniel Farke’s squad in early 2025.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-10-24.