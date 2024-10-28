West Ham got back to winning ways this weekend with a 2-1 win over Manchester United, but Jeff Stelling believes Julen Lopetegui is a very lucky man after leaving Crysencio Summerville out of his starting line-up.

A fairly drab affair between the two struggling teams sparked into life with 15 minutes to go on Sunday, thanks to a goal from Summerville. Casemiro levelled for the visitors just six minutes later, but an injury-time penalty was converted by Jarrod Bowen to steal all three points for the Hammers and lift them above United in the Premier League table.

That defeat ended up costing Erik ten Hag his job as Man Utd manager, but Stelling claims Lopetegui has escaped the same fate thanks to his players getting him out of jail, despite his odd decision to leave Summerville on the bench from the start.

Summerville Should Have Started

Jeff Stelling slams Lopetegui team selection

West Ham came into the game against United on the back of a heavy 4-1 defeat to Tottenham last weekend. Not only that, but the London derby left the Hammers without their star man, Mohammed Kudus, after his red card against Spurs.

Crysencio Summerville 2024/25 statistics Stat Total Appearances 10 Minutes 382 Goals 1 xG 0.6 Shots on target % 28.6 Shot creating actions per 90 4.93

However, Lopetegui opted against including Summerville in his starting XI. The Dutchman was introduced at the interval, and ended up changing the game for West Ham, but Stelling thinks he should have been on the pitch a lot sooner.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Stelling said:

"Let's not be too fair to Lopetegui, because, frankly, I was staggered when I saw that West Ham team. They haven't got Mohammed Kudus in the side, and yet he still will not start Crysencio Summerville. It was absolutely beyond belief. "He got out of jail, because West Ham were useless in the first half. They could have been 4-0 down. And right now, today, instead of talking about ten Hag, we'd have been talking about Julen Lopetegui and his future at West Ham. So he got lucky."

Lopetegui Still At Risk

Hammers manager could still lose his job

The win over United gave Lopetegui a significant amount of breathing space, for now. It is believed West Ham chiefs are considering FC Porto coach, Sergio Conceicao, as a replacement for the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Jose Mourinho would be interested in the role and should be the one the Hammers turn to if Lopetegui does get the sack.

Related 10 Greatest West Ham United Signings in Football History [Ranked] From Michail Antonio to the legendary Billy Bonds, here are West Ham's best ever signings.

All statistics via FBRef - as of 28/10/2024