Former presenter Jeff Stelling has slammed Leeds United players for failing to console Illan Meslier after his horror error against Sunderland last night at the Stadium of Light.

With Leeds seconds from securing a huge win away at a fellow promotion hopeful, Meslier allowed a harmless ball from substitute Alan Browne to slip through his grasp and roll into the back of the net, drawing the black cats level in the 97th minute. This came after the West Yorkshire side had established a 2-1 lead, courtesy of goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo, cancelling out an early opener for the home side from Chris Rigg.

The result prevented Daniel Farke's team from moving level on points with Sunderland, and could ultimately represent a costly dropping of points in the promotion race.

Stelling Slams Leeds Player

Meslier was not consoled by his teammates

Leeds arrived in the north-east off the back of some positive results, and with an opportunity to close the small gap with Championship leaders Sunderland. Farke had a somewhat depleted squad at his disposal, with the likes of Daniel James, Manor Solomon, Ilia Gruev and captain Ethan Ampadu all out injured.

Despite this, the Whites found themselves on the cusp of a significant win that would've given them huge momentum in the race to return to the top flight. However, Meslier had other ideas, allowing a wayward pass from Browne to deflect off Firpo and roll underneath his body and secure Sunderland a dramatic and bizarre late equaliser.

Inevitably deflated as he watched the Wearsiders' players celebrate wildly, Meslier was left to his own devices, with none of his frustrated teammates offering any support at the difficult moment. Writing on X, Stelling criticised the Leeds ensemble, lambasting them for not comforting the young goalkeeper:

The 24-year-old had started the season in fine form, keeping five clean sheets in his opening eight Championship games prior to this, but a mistake of this magnitude will be deemed unforgivable to Farke, who watched on with a forlorn look.

Meslier's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 9 Goals Conceded 7 Clean Sheets 5 Clean Sheet Percentage 55.6% Saves Per 90 1.67 Save Percentage 76.2%

Ampadu Out Until the New Year

The Skipper has a knee injury

In what ultimately turned out to be a disastrous week for Leeds, Farke confirmed on Tuesday that club captain Ampadu won't feature for the Yorkshire club until 2025, due to the serious knee injury he sustained in the game against Coventry last weekend. The Welshman was forced off the pitch at Elland Road just 41 minutes into the encounter with the Midlands side, and will now miss a significant portion of the season.

This news is a damning blow for Farke, with Ampadu playing all but two of the available Championship minutes last season. The German manager has been forced to pivot from his typical selection in midfield in recent games, drawing on the likes of Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka in Ampadu and Gruev's absences.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 05/10/2024