Arsenal host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday evening, and presenter Jeff Stelling believes the Merseyside club should have enough to inflict a damaging defeat on Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Reds are currently top of the league standings after eight games, although the Gunners are just four points behind their rivals. Defeat on Sunday would place Arsenal seven points behind the current leaders, while a victory for Liverpool would keep them above champions Manchester City.

Saliba absence could be the difference maker

Jeff Stelling believes Liverpool will beat Arsenal

Sunday’s clash at the Emirates is one of the most highly anticipated games of the season, and former Sky Sports presenter Stelling expects an interesting game. Speaking on talkSPORT, he noted that Arsenal are yet to hit form this term, and the absence of William Saliba could be enough to make it Liverpool’s afternoon:

“A top of the table clash between Liverpool and Arsenal. It’s a must-see game. No question about it. Partly due to injuries and suspensions, Arsenal, in my view, haven’t hit the heights this season that they achieved last time. “If they were to lose this home game against Liverpool, they would be seven points behind the Merseysiders, and that’s a huge gap, even at this stage of the season. Liverpool have not always been that easy on the eye, and they’ve ground out one or two results. But, they just keep on winning. “For me, the difference between the two sides this weekend could be the absence of Saliba in the heart of that Arsenal defence. It’s for that reason I’m going to go Arsenal nil, Liverpool one.”

Liverpool have suffered just one defeat this season when they were narrowly beaten in the league by Nottingham Forest at Anfield. Otherwise, they have a 100 percent record in the Champions League and Carabao Cup so far, making it an impressive start to life in the Anfield dugout for new head coach Arne Slot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have conceded eight goals in eight Premier League games this season, and they have scored 15.

Arsenal, on the other hand, suffered their first league defeat of the campaign against Bournemouth last weekend. Saliba was sent off for fouling Evanilson when he was clean through in the first half, and the Cherries went on to score twice in the second half to clinch the victory. Arteta’s side provided a response midweek in the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, but the greatest test is on Sunday against Liverpool.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 25/10/24).