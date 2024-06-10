Highlights Jeff Stelling named who he would start for England's opening game of Euro 2024 against Serbia.

Stelling would drop John Stones due to fitness concerns and replace him with Lewis Dunk.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was chosen as the third midfielder to play alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

Former Soccer Saturday host and Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling has left many fans baffled with his controversial say on who should start for England in their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday night.

For many, Gareth Southgate's starting XI picks itself, with the biggest question mark being who lines-up alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in midfield. However, speaking on his TalkSport radio show, Stelling left three of whom many would consider to be the biggest stars that England has to offer, out.

With a centre-half pairing of just 17 caps between them and tournament debuts for half of England's four-man attack, the 69-year-old's solution to end the Three Lions trophy drought is head scratching to say the least.

Jeff Stelling's England Starting XI Position Player International Caps GK Jordan Pickford 61 RB Kyle Walker 82 CB Marc Guehi 11 CB Lewis Dunk 6 LB Kieran Trippier 48 CM Declan Rice 51 CM Trent Alexander-Arnold 25 RW Cole Palmer 4 CAM Jude Bellingham 29 LW Anthony Gordon 3 ST Harry Kane 91

Goalkeeper and Defence

John Stones misses out

The first major omission from Stelling's England team is that John Stones is dropped from what many would expect to be England's back four in replacement of Lewis Dunk. Stones is England's most senior centre-half and is the only one to have appeared more than 15 times for his country thanks to Harry Maguire's absence through injury.

There have been fitness concerns over the Manchester City defender, further exacerbated by the fact he was withdrawn at half-time against Iceland due to an ankle injury. This was merely a precaution though, and Stones is expected to be ready for this weekend's fixture. Regardless, Stelling is unwilling to take a risk on him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John Stones has only started in one Premier League game since March.

The rest of the defence remains as expected. Jordan Pickford is the pundit's and the country's unanimous number one. Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier are expected to fill the roles on either flank, with Marc Guehi partnering Dunk as the most experienced of the two central defenders with just 11 caps.

Midfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold to start

As many would predict, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham make up two thirds of Stelling's XI. The latter has not featured in any of England's pre-tournament friendlies after being given a week off to recover following his maiden Champions League victory. There are some concerns that the 20-year-old - who is set to be one of the best midfielders on display in Germany - is battling a shoulder injury which has dampened his form in the second half of the season. However, the former Dortmund star is expected to battle through this summer.

As for the third midfielder, Stelling has opted for Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold. Although a full-back by trade, the 25-year-old has been trialled out in midfield by Gareth Southgate in recent months. A stellar performance during the Three Lions 3-0 victory over Bosnia no doubt helped his cause and it is enough for him to receive the nod from the famed TV host.

Attack

No Foden or Saka

It is in attack that Stelling makes his boldest call. Despite the fact that Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka have both had incredible seasons, neither one of them has been chosen to start in England's opener by the TalkSport man. In the case of the Arsenal winger, he managed less than half an hour on his return from injury against Iceland, but is a favourite of Southgate's. In this team, he is replaced by Cole Palmer, who starred in both friendlies and scored his first international goal, too.

As for Foden, it is not injury of fitness that Stelling claims sees his removal. The talk show host instead chose to leave out the FWA Player of the Year because of his previous England form, stating:

"Everyone’s going to batter me because there is no Phil Foden there. "But Foden, four goals in 34 games for England. I think Gareth Southgate and his staff are scratching their heads as to how to get the best out of Phil Foden for England."

As for the man leading the line, it comes as no shock to see that Harry Kane has been selected despite concerns around his fitness. Both Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney made cameos in England's warm-up games, but it was the nation's all-time record scorer who played the most out of all number nines as he builds his match sharpness ahead of the tournament's proceedings.