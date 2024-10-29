There are big expectations around Newcastle United, but the fact of the matter is, the club is not performing to those levels this season. Now, according to Jeff Stelling, the Magpies are unlikely to achieve their goals in the current campaign.

Since the Saudi Public Investment Fund injected substantial funding into Newcastle, it is fair to say the barometer for success at the club has changed. But, while Eddie Howe's men did achieve a top four finish in 2022/23, they could only muster a seventh place finish last year and bowed out of the Champions League in the group stages.

Now, the North East outfit are without a win in their last five Premier League games, with their misery further compounded by the defeat to Chelsea this weekend, and Jeff Stelling has not held back in his assessment of Newcastle's chances of success this term.

Newcastle Will Fail This Season

Stelling thinks top four finish is off the table

In his latest appearance on talkSPORT, Stelling discussed the range of quality players available to Howe and suggested they should be more than capable of competing for a top four finish. But, inconsistency has plagued the Magpies, and the pundit now thinks they will have to aim lower this season.

He said:

"Obviously, Financial Fair Play has stopped them investing what they would want to invest. But I look at that squad; Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton. A good squad that is underperforming for me at the moment. "They are [good enough to finish in the top four], but they're not doing it... The best players in the world produce 7 and 8 out of 10 [performances] every season. But, Newcastle have got a few players who are good one week, not so good the next week, and that's why they'll never play at the top, top level. I thought they'd be top four at the start of the season, but you can't see them being top four the way things are at the moment."

Alexander Isak Could be the Problem

Swedish striker criticised for his performances

For the last two years, Alexander Isak has played a starring role for Newcastle, scoring the goals that have carried them to relative success. The Swedish forward even scored against Chelsea, but that was only his second of the season, and he has been lambasted for his role in the defeat.

Alexander Isak 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 8 Minutes played 705 Goals 2 xG 3.5 Shots on target % 36.4 Shot creating actions per 90 2.46

Isak was criticised by Luke Edwards for acting selfishly and failing to pass to Joelinton during a Newcastle attack, and was also resonsible for losing the ball in the middle of the park in a turnover of possession that led to Chelsea's winning goal. Suffice to say, if Newcastle United's fortunes are to improve, they will need more from their star striker moving forward.

All statistics via FBRef - as of 28/10/2024