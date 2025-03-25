Legendary sports presenter Jeff Stelling has called out Thomas Tuchel after two players included in the latest England squad failed to get any minutes against either Albania or Latvia. Tuchel kick-started his reign as England manager with back-to-back victories in the two 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

A routine 2-0 win over Albania last Friday was followed by an equally comfortable 3-0 victory over Latvia at Wembley on Monday. An exquisite free-kick from Chelsea’s Reece James broke the deadlock before half-time. Harry Kane and Eberechi Eze then added gloss to the scoreline midway through the second half.

"If this was a school report, you'd give him a would be a C+,” former Manchester United captain Roy Keane said of Tuchel’s start as England boss following the win over Latvia. "I think there's a lot more to come from him. I think the two games on paper were very easy.

"It's a great start for the manager, but you knew he was going to get the two victories, just look at the 27 shots tonight. There's loads of bits to improve. The end product wasn't that great but at least the subs came on and had an effect on the game. But I thought it was OK. It was OK."

Stelling Questions Why Tuchel Didn't Use Two Players

Gibbs-White and Solanke failed to get any minutes

While many England fans feel encouraged by Tuchel’s start to life as England manager, Stelling wants answers following the revered German coach’s failure to give Morgan Gibbs-White or Dominic Solanke any minutes in either qualifier.

Gibbs-White, who has been one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders this season for third-placed Nottingham Forest, was initially left out of Tuchel’s squad but entered the fold after an injury to Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. However, the 25-year-old was one of three players cut from the final 23-man squad by Tuchel on the morning of the Albania match.

Gibbs-White and Solanke's 2024-25 Premier League Stats Gibbs-White Solanke Appearances 25 20 Goals 5 7 Assists 7 3 Big Chances Created 8 6 Wins 14 6 Losses 5 11

Gibbs-White was named among the substitutes for the Latvia game but failed to add to his two caps, with Tuchel opting to send on the likes of Curtis Jones and Jordan Henderson instead.

“So Thomas Tuchel. Two wins out of two,” Stelling wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “But please explain - and I am not a Forest fan - why Morgan Gibbs White got zero minutes. Ditto Dominic Solanke?”

Solanke, who has scored 11 goals in 33 games for Tottenham this season, was an unused substitute in both qualifiers. Instead of taking a closer look at the former Bournemouth star, Tuchel gave 31-year-old Harry Kane the full 90 minutes against Albania and Latvia.

Kane responded by scoring a goal in both qualifiers, taking his international tally to 71 goals. The Bayern Munich star is now 18 goals clear of second-placed Wayne Rooney on England’s all-time leading goalscorers chart.

(Stats courtesy of the Premier League and correct as of 25/03/2025.)