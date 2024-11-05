Jeff Stelling has suggested West Ham United should consider appointing Frank Lampard if Julen Lopetegui is sacked at the London Stadium, in what would be a surprise Premier League return for the Chelsea legend.

Lampard has been out of work since his spell as Chelsea interim boss in 2023 and was previously in charge at Derby County, Everton, as well as a permanent role at Stamford Bridge.

The 46-year-old came through the youth ranks at the West Ham academy and made 179 appearances before joining Chelsea in 2001. Now, Stelling has hinted he could make a return to East London in a managerial role.

Lopetegui, who only joined the club this summer, replacing David Moyes, is now under increasing pressure for an early West Ham exit, after the Hammers suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The loss means West Ham have been beaten in five of their ten league matches this season, collecting just 11 points in the process, and they are now sitting 14th in the table heading into a must-win game at home against Everton on Sunday.

West Ham Told to Appoint Lampard

He is also being considered by Roma

Speaking on talkSPORT, Stelling suggested West Ham as a possible destination for Lampard, should Lopetegui be unable to turn his fortunes around at the London Stadium this season:

‘I’m going to mention someone who might divide opinions. “Is it time, if Lopetegui goes, for West Ham to bring Frank Lampard home? Just a thought. “He is available. He’s been mentioned in connection with the Roma job, but West Ham would be ideal for him. “I know there’s a man in situ at the moment, but it is just a speculative suggestion at the moment.”

Reports this week have surprisingly named Lampard as a shock candidate to take over at Roma, as pressure continues to build on their newly-appointed boss Ivan Juric.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Chelsea midfielder is among a shortlist of candidates for the potential vacancy at the Stadio Olimpico, alongside former Man City boss Roberto Mancini and Paulo Sousa, who is currently considered the favourite for the role.

Lampard, who last held an interim role with Chelsea in the 2022/23 season, saw the Blues’ form decline after his appointment in April 2023, culminating in their first bottom-half finish since 1996, as well as record lows in points and goals scored in the Premier League era.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea Record (2023) Games 11 Wins 1 Draws 2 Losses 8 Goals scored 9 Goals conceded 21 Points per game 0.45

Everton Clash Huge for Lopetegui

After Forest defeat on Saturday

Lopetegui now faces a crucial game against Everton on Saturday to try to turn his fortunes around at West Ham, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers’ chiefs are already in succession planning in case they decide to part ways with the Spanish tactician, who replaced David Moyes at the end of last season.

West Ham hierarchy are concerned not only about this season’s results but also about the team’s identity, as Lopetegui has struggled to shape the squad after the club’s heavy investment during the summer transfer window.

According to GMS sources, Edin Terzic and Graham Potter are two names West Ham may consider if they opt for a change in the dugout.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.