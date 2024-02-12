Highlights Jefferson Lerma scored a stunning goal to give Crystal Palace the lead against Chelsea.

Crystal Palace took early initiative in the game despite key player absences.

Lerma's thunderbolt is not only the first goal of the game, but also his first for Crystal Palace.

Jefferson Lerma scored one of the goals of the season as Chelsea scored two last-minute goals to beat Crystal Palace 3-1.

The result is less than ideal for either camp, with pressure mounting on both Roy Hodgson and Mauricio Pochettino. Both teams went into Monday night's fixture with just one Premier League win each in 2024 and in the bottom half of the table. A win was imperative for both parties to prevent them from slipping even further down the ranks.

The Eagles were dealt with a pre-match blow, as they were without star men Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi. That did not prevent Palace from taking the initiative early on, and they did so in incredible style thanks to their Colombian midfielder.

Lerma's wonder strike was cancelled out by two Conor Gallagher goals

After an unremarkable opening half an hour, the game shot into life thanks to a moment of magic. After a couple of scrappy tackles, the ball fell loose for Lerma to pick up on the left-hand side. The 29-year-old drove forward and produced a thunderbolt that moved beyond the outstretched Petrovic and into the top corner. The goal was not only the first of the game, but the first in Palace colours for the Bournemouth midfielder.

The goal was punishment for a lethargic Chelsea, who only managed one shot on goal in the whole first half. Whatever words were said at half-time by Pochettino had a little longer to sink in, as the restart was delayed due to technical difficulties with the referee's equipment. It appeared as though that delay was enough for the Argentinian's instructions to register with his players.

Having not managed an effort on target in the first 45, the away side sprung to life to find the net within 90 seconds of play resuming. Conor Gallagher finished off a brilliantly worked move to score from close range against the club he once spent a year on loan at.

Any thoughts of the away side continuing that momentum soon vanished as the game petered out and seem destined to end in a draw. That was until Chelse broke in stoppage time through Cole Palmer on the right-hand side. He cut the ball back to Gallagher who neatly swept home his second to put Chelsea in command.

The game was sealed when Enzo Fernandez, fresh off rumours about his future at Stamford feet showed wonderful composure and quick feet before sending the ball high past Dean Henderson.

Chelsea's next fixture

They take on the Champions on Saturday

Chelsea's search for back to back league wins will not get any easier when they travel to the Etihad to face defending champions Manchester City. The two sides played out an instant classic in the reverse fixture, finishing 4-4.

As for Crystal Palace, they head to Merseyside in what could turn out to be a relegation six-pointer against Sean Dyche's Everton. Roy Hodgson's men will start the day knowing that a defeat will see the Toffees close the gap to them down to just two points with a third of the season remaining. It is unknown whether the former England manager will still be in charge by the time the fixture rolls around on the 19th February.