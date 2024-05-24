Highlights Jefte is set to join Rangers after passing a medical.

The Brazilian comes with strong pedigree from the Cypriot League, providing goals and assists.

Jefte's all-action nature could balance the Gers' left-flank with James Tavernier continuing to shine on the right.

Rangers missed out on the signing of Brazilian left-back Jefte in the January transfer window after a late push for his services went awry under Philippe Clement - but the APOEL Nicosia star is set to finally join the Gers in the summer window, with a report from Rangers Review stating that the Brazilian has passed his medical ahead of a move to Ibrox.

Jefte had shone for the Cypriot club on loan from Brazilian side Fluminense earlier in the season, which saw Rangers make a move for his services in the winter window as they aimed to replace Borna Barisic in the long-term. But APOEL refused to break their loan deal for the star, meaning Rangers had to wait until the upcoming pre-season to make their move. That has now happened, and a move is imminent with the wing-back completing his medical process.

Jefte: Rangers Transfer Latest

The Gers finally look to have got their man

The report by Rangers Review reporter Chris Jack states that Jefte is finally set to complete his move to Ibrox after passing a medical.

Clement is aiming to bolster his ranks ahead of a decent season by all accounts after winning the League Cup and reaching the Europa League round of 16, but their collapse in the Scottish Premiership will give the Gers more reason to get the bit between their teeth and go one better in the league next season.

That will be helped with the signing of Jefte, who has reportedly edged closer to a move to Ibrox after arriving in the UK and passing his medical on Thursday. The Light Blues were close to completing a January deal for the Brazilian full-back whilst he was on loan at APOEL, though he was made to stay in Cyprus - though that has been put behind him with Clement getting the Fluminense star to sign on the dotted line in Glasgow.

Philippe Clement's Scottish Premiership statistics - Rangers' divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 27 2nd Losses 7 2nd Goals scored 87 2nd Goals conceded 32 2nd Shots per game 21.2 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 24/05/2024

The report states that Clement is also close to completing a deal for Jose Cordoba, with the Panama international being at Ibrox for the 4-1 win over Kilmarnock at the start of the month - with Rangers likely to beat off interest from Norwich City for his services.

Barisic, John Lundstram and Kemar Roofe are all set to depart the club in the summer and reinforcements will be key to replenishing the squad ahead of another gruelling campaign that will see them begin their continental tour in the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Jefte "A Bit Like James Tavernier"

Tavernier is a legend in Rangers circles and a like-for-like star will be heralded

Jefte comes with strong recommendations. The Brazilian is an all-action left-back who weighs in with goals and assists from the left-flank and having enjoyed a season at APOEL that has seen him record seven goal contributions in all competitions, he could become a key member of Rangers' ranks with Clement utilising wing-backs as a key part of his tactics, as seen with club captain James Tavernier.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jefte was called up to Brazil's under-18 squad but failed to make an appearance.

Tavernier is Rangers' best creative outlet and their most important player, and a left-sided option is needed to balance the influence from out wide - and Ally Reynolds, a Rangers fan playing in the Cypriot League against Jefte for AE Zakakiou - believes there are similarities. He told The Sun:

"We played Apoel twice this season and Jefte has been what I’d consider a stand-out for them both times. I saw the interest from Rangers in January and I immediately texted my dad as we’re both massive Rangers fans. "He asked what Jefte was like and I told him he was exactly the same as Tav but on the other side. He’s a very good attacking full-back. Offensively, he’s terrific. He bombs forward and can dribble past people, whip in crosses early or hit the byeline. "In one of the games earlier in the season, against AEL, he scored a worldie — a cross from almost on the touchline that sailed in over the keeper’s head. But, I suppose a bit like Tav, there are maybe suspicions about him defensively."