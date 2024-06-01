Highlights Jelani Woods is back after missing the entire 2023 season due to hamstring issues.

The Colts didn't draft a tight end, indicating confidence in Woods and their current TE group.

If the Indianapolis offense can stay healthy, they could be in for a big season.

After being selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Jelani Woods posted a decent rookie campaign with hopes of taking the next step in his second season. Unfortunately for him, a hamstring issue lingered all year long, resulting in him missing the entire year of play. Now back for his third season, the tight end is hoping to step into this Indianapolis Colts offense and produce.

Despite the lack of production from the tight end slot, the Colts didn't use any of their nine picks in the NFL Draft to bring in another tight end. Many believe that is a sign of confidence from the front office towards Woods. With the five other players at the position on the roster, the 25-year-old could carve out a role in the lineup. Woods hasn't played a game since his rookie season, where he caught 25 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns.

Related ESPN Analyst Anticipates 'Big Leap' From Second-Year QB Mina Kimes is expecting good things from a player who flashed in limited appearances as a rookie.

Woods Could Be A Big Piece in the Indy Puzzle

Many are anticipating the tight end's elevated impact this season

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

After the Indianapolis offense missed Woods, Anthony Richardson, and Jonathan Taylor for large parts of last season, expectations are high for 2024 with everyone back and healthy. In 2023, the unit ranked 11th in points, and 15th in yards per game. Shane Steichen proved to be a very bright offensive mind, and now, with the chance to have a complete lineup, the team could jump even higher in the ranks.

For Woods, his 6'7", 253-pound frame makes him an easy target over the middle, but his athleticism factored in makes him an extremely intriguing receiving threat for this Indianapolis offense. As for how he feels coming off his hamstring issues, Woods feels ready to go.

"To be honest, I feel better really… Because I’m pretty much starting to know my body really well and kind of creating a routine daily to kind of just keep building myself. And I feel like I’m (off to) a good start right now, so I’m just trying to keep it going, take it a day at a time for the most part.”

With defenses needing to be ready to bite on any carries heading Jonathan Taylor's way, plus the size of Michael Pittman Jr. and Adonai Mitchell on the outside likely leaving the opposing coverage spaced out, there should be some nice openings of opportunity for the tight end to attack in the center.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: In the three complete games Anthony Richarson played in 2023, he targeted tight ends an average of 9 times a game.

Last season, the team relied on a trio of tight ends with Kylen Granson taking the most snaps (43.21%), assuming the team isn't incredibly tied to their tight end by committee approach, Woods should be able to compete for a starting gig with a chance to earn a large percentage of snaps this season.

"I know what I can do... I know how well I can help the offense. I know I can be a pivotal point in the offense, and I’m just trying to show that and earn the respect back, earn my spot back. And so, pretty much do whatever I can to show them Jelani’s here.”

In a contested AFC South filled with talented offenses, there will be plenty of opportunities all around. If Woods can stay healthy, he could be able to make the most of them.

Source: Kevin Bowen

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.