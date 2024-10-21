One-time F1 World Champion Jenson Button believes that better regulations are needed for the sport after Lando Norris and Max Verstappen's penalty drama during the United States Grand Prix this past weekend.

The top two in the championship were fighting for third place in the final stages of the race when Norris tried a move around the outside into turn 12, only for Verstappen to hold the inside line and push his rival wide. The two cars would run off-track with Norris emerging in front and staying there until the chequered flag, only to lose his place on the podium due to a five-second time penalty handed by the stewards under the ruling that he ran off-track and gained an advantage.

Button, the 2009 World Champion, was part of the post-race debrief for Sky Sports F1 when Red Bull team principal Christian Horner joined as a guest to discuss how the race had gone for his team, where the lap 52 moment was unsurprisingly brought up.

What Was Said After US Grand Prix

Lando Norris & Max Verstappen controversy was unsurprisingly the talk of the race

Horner explained that the outcome of the controversy was as expected according to the current regulations applied to F1, where Norris completed his overtake off the track while the one to reach the apex first was Verstappen, therefore giving the advantage of the corner to the defending Dutchman. However, Button challenged Horner on his opinion, claiming that Verstappen was taking advantage of the way the regulations are written.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Lando Norris finished ahead of Max Verstappen by four seconds, meaning he eventually finished behind him because of his five-second penalty.

He said: "It's all about who's in front at the apex and Max was in front. But is that because he let off the brake at the apex? It seems that your driver is very good at understanding the regulations, and it's more the problem that we need to have better regulations for what is okay and what isn't. We saw it with many fights on track at that corner. Guys overtaking, putting it down the inside, just driving the other guy off of the track. We need a rule that you cannot push another completely off the track, and then I think we would have some better racing, so we wouldn't have to keep talking about this."

Plenty of Controversy Surrounds US Grand Prix

Similar incidents took place with no punishment

With the style of circuit that the Circuit of the Americas is, it allowed for plenty of similar incidents where a driver forced his opponent off in order to complete an overtake or maintain their position, with penalties being given for the transgression. George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda were both handed five-second penalties for forcing Valtteri Bottas and Alexander Albon off the track respectively, yet Verstappen did not receive any for the same action on Norris, at both the end of the race and the very beginning, where Verstappen attacked inside at the first turn and forced the McLaren off, which benefited eventual race winner Charles Leclerc.

Top 5 Drivers' Championship (as of 21/10/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 354 2. Lando Norris McLaren 297 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 275 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 247 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 215

This is not the first time that Verstappen has been called into question for his aggressive race craft either, often pushing rivals into a position where they have to choose but to relent if they don't want to collide or run off-road. From his title battle with Lewis Hamilton to the collision with Norris in Austria, Verstappen's hard and aggressive manoeuvres have often teethered the line of fair moves or not, with this latest example falling into the legal category according to the stewards, much to the disappointment of Norris and the anger of McLaren team boss Andrea Stella.

The incident has certainly caused a stir in the F1 world, with split opinion over Norris being hard done or the rules being applied properly, but perhaps Button's call that the FIA's regulations are the real issue may be the real topic to consider in the aftermath of another dramatic race.