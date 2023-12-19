Highlights Trail Blazers have no desire to trade Jerami Grant this season, despite trade rumors and his potential fit with other teams.

Portland may be trying to drive up Grant's trade value by portraying him as unavailable, but they value his leadership and production.

Grant's trade value may diminish if they wait too long to trade him, as he is currently at his peak production and turning 30 soon.

It doesn't take long for the narrative surrounding the NBA to go from early season returns for teams to trade rumors and one of the players whose name has floated around these discussions is Jeremi Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grant, who isn't eligible to be dealt until mid-January given his recent multi-year extension, could draw a decent package, but the team might not have any desire to move on from their sage leader.

Trail Blazers are hesitant to move Grant

Contract details: AAV $32 million through 2027-28

Grant may be an ideal fit for plenty of teams hoping to contend in the near future, but trading for him might be a more difficult task than initially expected. Despite the Trail Blazers being a young and rebuilding team with zero intentions of competing anytime soon, it appears that Portland doesn't plan on trading Grant this season.

According to 1080 the Fan's Danny Marang — an insider with the Blazers — Portland is highly unlikely to trade Grant away this year.

"As we get closer to trade season and every publication puts Jerami Grant as the photo for their trade primer article - I continue to hear the Portland has zero interest in moving him. They’re very happy with him, his role and his production w/this young team."

Of course, this could be a simple case of the team feeding the media a narrative in order to drive up Grant's trade value. An interested franchise would be much more willing to strengthen their offer if they were trying to deal for a player that's rumored to be unavailable than if they were moving for a player that's been openly shopped on the trading block.

On the other hand, rebuilding organizations have shown a preference for keeping a strong veteran presence on the roster to give their young prospects a respectable guiding hand. With Grant signing his extension this past summer, the Blazers have plenty of time to find a deal for him in the future.

Jerami Grant - Contract Details 2023-24 $27.6 million 2024-25 $29.8 million 2025-26 $32.0 million 2026-27 $34.2 million 2027-28 (Player Option) $36.4 million

They do run the risk of his trade value diminishing should they wait to trade him, though, as his production is currently at its peak. With Grant turning 30 later this season, it may behoove Portland to trade him as soon as they can to maximize the return.

Grant is undeniably the Trail Blazers' leader

2023-24 statistics: 22.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.3 APG, 45.4 FG%, 40.2 3PT%

Once Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, many were concerned about the team's composition, namely about Grant's place on a team clearly entering a rebuild.

After all, the Detroit Pistons essentially gifted Grant to the Blazers in 2022, with their return only being a likely late first-round pick, a second-round pick swap, and an additional second-rounder in return.

Over the offseason and right before the Lillard trade, Grant signed a five-year, $160 million extension with the Blazers, presumably to continue his partnership with Lillard in pursuit of a title. All that went out the window when their star guard requested a trade.

Now, Grant's status as a 10-year NBA veteran playing in his prime for a rebuilding team makes him an automatic subject for trade talks.

By the time the Blazers' young cornerstones in Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, and 2023 third-overall pick Scoot Henderson fully mature and are ready to contend, Grant will likely be far past his prime, which could imply that Portland could maximize the return and trade him as soon as possible.

Through the first quarter of the season, Grant has done his part to establish himself as a premier trade target. He's currently averaging a career-high in points per game and three-point field goal percentage, becoming a respectable go-to option for a team that needs a veteran presence.

Portland Trail Blazers - 2023-24 scoring leaders Anfernee Simons 26.1 PPG Jerami Grant 22.7 PPG Shaedon Sharpe 17.4 PPG Malcolm Brogdon 15.6 PPG Deandre Ayton 12.5 PPG

Grant has been the tone-setter for the Trail Blazers on both ends of the court, regularly carrying the offensive load while also tackling the toughest match-up on defense, especially when Simons was sidelined by his injury through November.

Grant has been performing like an All-Star on both ends of the court, and his current contract is fairly reasonable for a player putting up the stats he is, so envisioning a scenario where a team is aggressive in trying to acquire him isn't difficult.

There's no shortage of teams looking to improve on the wing. He's also not the only one in the rumor mill, as Pascal Siakam and Lauri Markkanen are reportedly both on the market. It wouldn't be surprising to see teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, and Atlanta Hawks make a play as they all lack a two-way wing to help in difficult situations.