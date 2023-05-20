Manchester United have held positive talks with the agent of Jeremie Frimpong, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season with Bayer Leverkusen.

Manchester United transfer news - Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong signed for Leverkusen back in 2021 from Scottish club Celtic.

Before joining the Glasgow side, Frimpong was playing for Manchester City's academy, but never quite made it at the Etihad Stadium.

However, Frimpong could be returning to Manchester, with Football Insider reporting that United are plotting a move to sign the young right-back.

The report adds that Leverkusen value the Dutchman at around £50m, but a deal could be done for slightly less than that.

Frimpong recently spoke about his future after many reports linked him with a move away from Leverkusen.

He said: "I don't know when I will decide about my future. I'm just concentrating on Leverkusen and the upcoming games."

Currently, both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are competing for a place in the United side, and Erik ten Hag recently confirmed that the competition is close between the two players, saying: "I think it's really close, the competition between them. Maybe Aaron gives you a little bit more defending, Diogo gives you maybe a little more offence."

Ten Hag may be looking for a right-back to cement a regular place in the side, rather than chopping and changing.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Frimpong?

Romano has confirmed that United have held positive talks with the agent of Frimpong ahead of a potential summer move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They had a meeting with the agent of the player, it was one month ago. It was a positive meeting. Frimpong is giving priority to Premier League football in general. He would love to return to Manchester, he was in the Manchester City academy. He appreciates the city and the lifestyle there."

Would Frimpong be a smart signing?

As ten Hag mentioned, Dalot and Wan-Bissaka offer something a little different to each other, so finding a right-back capable of defending to an excellent level and contributing in the final third could be in his plans.

As per FBref, Frimpong has scored eight league goals whilst providing six assists this season.

Defensively, Frimpong also averages 1.5 tackles and 6.3 total duels won per game, according to Sofascore.

The former Man City defender would certainly bring more of an attacking threat to this United side.