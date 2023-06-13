Jeremy Clarkson came good on his word to give the entire Alpine F1 team a beer following Esteban Ocon's podium finish at the Monaco Grand Prix at the end of May.

The Monaco GP was won by Max Verstappen, with Fernando Alonso coming home second and Ocon finishing third after putting in a fine performance all weekend.

Indeed, he sat on provisional pole at one point during a stunning qualifying session on the Saturday, and eventually lined up P3 for Sunday's race.

He kept things clean throughout the 78-lap Grand Prix, too, keeping Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton at bay at different points, with the rain late in the day also not stopping him from earning a famous top three finish.

And, on crossing the line a couple of weeks ago in Monte-Carlo, attention quickly turned to Clarkson who had made this bet ahead of lights out in Monaco:

Good to his word, Clarkson and his fellow 'Clarkson's Farm' star Kaleb Cooper turned up to Alpine's Enstone factory earlier this week to deliver bottles of the former Top Gear host's own Hawkstone beer.

It seemed to be greatly received by the team, too, who all turned out to welcome the presenter as he arrived on a tractor:

Earlier this season, Clarkson was on the grid ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix and spoke to Martin Brundle during the former F1 driver's first grid walk of the campaign.

Clearly a huge F1 fan, Clarkson revealed how one of the teams he would be cheering on would indeed be Alpine, given he lives so close to their Oxfordshire base in Enstone.

The team in blue have retained his support over the last couple of months, then, and they'll be looking to give him something more to smile about this weekend as the F1 circus heads to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix.