Highlights Manchester City star Jeremy Doku has spoken about his controversial challenge on Alexis Mac Allister.

The challenge took place in the dying embers of Manchester City's dramatic draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Former Premier League referee Howard Webb supported VAR's decision not to award the penalty.

Manchester City star Jeremy Doku has spoken for the first time about his controversial challenge on Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the two sides' epic showdown at Anfield in March 2024.

An exhilarating affair was brought to an end with each side earning a point, but it could have been a different story had Doku been judged to have fouled the Argentine. Referee Michael Oliver saw no issue with the challenge that saw the Belgian winger's boot make contact with Mac Allister's chest following a slight touch on the ball.

VAR failed to overrule the on-field decision as it was believed Doku's foot brushing the ball was enough to deem it a fair challenge. Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has since come out to disagree with the call made by the officials.

Jeremy Doku Has His Say on the Controversial Decision

The City man insists he didn't foul Mac Allister

Doku, who is currently away on international duty with Belgium, was speaking to reporters ahead of the nation's clash with England and said VAR was right not to overturn the decision:

"Of course, I agree. No, it was a risky challenge. I could have dealt with it differently. I still believe it wasn't a penalty but I know some other referees would have given it. But it wasn't a penalty so I was happy."

The City winger revealed he was concerned for a split second when the decision was being checked: "Was I worried? For a moment when they were looking at the VAR and maybe looking for a penalty. For me, it wasn't a penalty, but I understand why some people are angry and why the Liverpool fans believe it was a penalty."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jeremy Doku was the first player to complete 50+ take-ons in the Premier League this season.

Howard Webb Backed Decision not to Award Liverpool the Penalty

The former referee gave an in-depth view on the incident

Speaking on PGMOL's Match Officials Mic'd Up show, Webb gave his opinion on the incident and revealed that VAR made the right decision not to step in, saying:

"This one has split opinion. I think it's one where had the referee given it on the field, it would have been 'check complete' by the VAR"

"But having not given it, it is also 'check complete'. You can hear Michael Oliver say that the ball is in between. The ball is too low to head. Doku lifts his foot to play the ball and he does make contact on the ball. We know there is some contact on Mac Allister as well so he's not really playing the ball either.

"I think it would have been 'checked complete' either way. Not wanting to re-referee the game in situations that are not really clear, which is what we think the VAR is for in this situation. The VAR stays out of it. I think that is what we would we would expect."

It's certainly a controversial moment and with the Premier League title race so tight, this one decision could play a huge part in how the final table looks at the end of the season.