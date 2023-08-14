Manchester City will have to find a replacement for Riyad Mahrez at the Etihad Stadium, with Rudy Galetti naming four players who are on Pep Guardiola's list, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Algerian winger was a key player for City since arriving at the club, but Guardiola has to deal without him this season.

Manchester City transfer news - Latest

Mahrez completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli last month, joining a host of players to have made the switch to the Middle East.

City do have options internally to replace him, with the likes of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva having played out wide during their time at the Etihad.

However, Guardiola may be in the market for a more natural, out-and-out winger to replace a player who has been pivotal over the last few years.

The 32-year-old scored 78 goals and provided 59 assists in 236 appearances for City, as per Transfermarkt.

The former Leicester City forward won five Premier League titles, a Champions League, two FA Cup's and much more in a Man City shirt.

It's been a fairly quiet window for City's standards, with just Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol arriving through the door.

There's no doubt Guardiola will be hoping for further reinforcements, especially with Mahrez's departure confirmed.

Now, Italian journalist Galetti has named four players who are on City's list to replace Mahrez this summer.

What has Galetti said about Man City?

Galetti has suggested that Jeremy Doku, Raphinha, Michael Olise, and Nico Williams, who are worth a combined £134m as per Transfermarkt, are all on City's shortlist at the Etihad.

The journalist adds that Doku is one of the main options, with Rennes set to demand in the region of £34m for the winger.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Manchester City consider Jeremy Doku one of the main options to replace Riyad Mahrez and ask for around £34m to let him go.

"The sensation is that the French club is not open to negotiating his price tag to facilitate his farewell. No decision has been made yet on City's side.

"Raphinha, Michael Olise, also followed by Chelsea, and Nico Williams - just some names on their radar."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Man City?

Signing a right winger could be their priority over the next few weeks as the rest of the City squad has plenty of quality and depth throughout.

The signing of Gvardiol adds another left-sided option in defence, with Kovacic coming in as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan.

After winning the treble last season, it's difficult to identity a significant area of weakness in the City squad, so outgoings have heavily influenced any incomings.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta is prepared to try and force a move to City this summer.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also provided an update on Bernardo Silva's future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, claiming that the Portuguese midfielder could now sign a new deal after being heavily linked with a move away form the club.