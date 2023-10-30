Highlights Manchester City asserted their dominance with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League clash.

United's Antony displayed poor sportsmanship by kicking out at opponent Jeremy Doku, earning him a booking. Gary Neville criticised Antony's actions, calling them embarrassing and suggesting he should have been sent off.

Doku responded to Antony's behavior by posting a picture on social media after the match. Doku's post received significant attention and further solidified his reputation among City fans.

Manchester City showed their class as they breezed past Manchester United in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon. Pep Guardola's side were six points better off than their fierce rivals going into the match at Old Trafford and, despite not being at their very best in recent times, were expected to pick up all three points. That's exactly what happened as they cruised to a 3-0 victory.

City were given a first-half penalty when Rasmus Hojlund brought down Rodri inside the box. Erling Haaland, so deadly from 12 yards out, stepped up and he made no mistake to give the away outfit the lead. Haaland doubled his side's advantage just after half-time, before Phil Foden extinguished any hopes of a United comeback when he netted City's third with 10 minutes remaining. There were no further goals as the reigning Premier League champions picked up all three points.

Antony loses it with Jeremy Doku in Man Utd 0-3 Man City

United's players have a tendency to lose their heads when things aren't going their way and that's exactly what happened with Antony in the latter stages of the game. Jeremy Doku had the ball in the latter stages of the game and had Antony in front of him. After being skipped past, the United winger made no attempt to play the ball and kicked out at his opponent.

Antony's kick out did not go down well with Doku at all as he stopped playing and confronted United's number 21. The Belgian wagged his finger in Antony's face, who responded by slapping his hand. The Brazilian was given a booking for his actions but it really could have been worse for him.

Gary Neville, commentating on Sky Sports, branded Antony's actions as 'ridiculous' and 'embarrassing' while also commenting that he should have been sent off. View the moment below...

Jeremy Doku trolls Antony on social media after Manchester derby

Doku did very well not to react too much on the pitch - Antony's kick out would have wound up plenty of players. Instead, the 21-year-old, who made the £55 million move from Rennes to City in the summer, did his talking on social media after the game.

The Belgian winger posted an image of him wagging his finger in Antony's face with the caption: "Stay calm… Manchester is blue." His post has gone down very well on social media, picking up over 20k reposts and 150k 'likes' at the time of writing. View it below...

Doku has made a big impression since signing for City in the summer. In his opening 11 games for the club, he has hit the back of the net twice and recorded two assists, per Transfermarkt. City fans have already warmed to him and his post will only increase his reputation among his own supporters.

What next for Man City and Man United

Man City have moved up to third with the win at Old Trafford and are now two points behind league leaders, Tottenham Hotspur. United are nine points worse off in eighth.

The Citizens are next in action on Saturday November 4 when they welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium. United travel to Fulham on the same day but, before that, they face Newcastle in a mouthwatering Carabao Cup last 16 clash on Wednesday November 1.