Former Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu now appears to be living a totally different life in an unexpected new job. Now 41, the Frenchman earned five international caps during his career, but it was at Camp Nou where he enjoyed his greatest success, making 91 appearances between 2014 and 2017, winning two La Liga titles and the 2015 Champions League.

Mathieu also racked up over 100 appearances for clubs like Valencia and Sporting CP, earning a reputation as a reliable presence in every squad he joined. In 2020, he hung up his boots after suffering a knee injury, and many assumed he’d move into coaching or media work.

But five years on, Mathieu's post-retirement path has taken a very different direction, one few would’ve predicted. While he’s still involved in the world of sport in some capacity, it’s certainly not in the way most would have imagined.

Jeremy Mathieu Spotted in Unusual Job

The retired defender has been photographed working for a sports shop

In an image that was seen by more than two million people online within a few hours of being posted, Mathieu is seen posing with two colleagues at the Intersport Cabries - Plan de Campagne store, located in the Marseille region. It's a well-known sports shop franchise in France, and while many people suggested that perhaps AI had a role to play, the tattoo on his right arm seems to go a long way to prove its legitimacy. See the photo below:

Mathieu also continues to showcase his skills at Luynes Sport FC, competing in Regional 1 near Aix-en-Provence, but it's his seemingly voluntary position at a sports shop that has the world talking about him again. RMC Sport were also able to obtain another photo of him in their report, which shows him posing with a customer.

From the upper echelons of world football to selling balls and advising customers on what their best bet is for finding a new pair of boots to help them try to become a Barcelona player themselves, it's been quite a ride for Mathieu. But, according to Mundo Deportivo, his occupation choice isn't out of the need for money, but rather a reflection of his life philosophy and principles. It goes to show even Champions League winners are just ordinary people.