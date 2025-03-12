Paris Saint-Germain booked themselves a spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after beating Liverpool in the penalty shootout – but a former star of the French behemoths was ‘kicked out’ of Anfield after being spotted in the home end.

The highly-anticipated clash was taken to a shootout after being tied at 1-1 across the two legs as Le Parisiens went into the second leg 1-0 down. They levelled the two-legged tie through Ousmane Dembele’s finish in the 12th minute.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paris Saint-Germain's 21 shots against Liverpool in the second leg was the most by a visiting team at Anfield since Chelsea in April 2009 (also 21).

PSG were exquisite from 12 yards out, scoring all four of their chances, whereas Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones both fluffed their lines as Gianluigi Donnarumma somewhat saved their attempts with relative ease.

Why Jeremy Menez Was 'Kicked Out' of Anfield During PSG Victory

Player-turned-pundit Samir Nasri explained all post-match

As expected, the away contingent erupted into raptures after a nerve-wracking 120 minutes of action followed by the stress of observing a penalty shootout – but there were a few former PSG players who were unable to join in on the post-match celebrations.

Jeremy Menez – who made 110 appearances across his three-season stay, scoring 19 strikes – was one of them. The former France international, according to Canal+, was ‘kicked out’ of the stadium after celebrating Dembele’s first-half goal.

According to talkSPORT, Menez – who reportedly spent time taking pictures with an array of fans before the action kicked off on Merseyside – and the rest of the group then watched what remained of the match on a bus and then at a hotel.

Home supporters were on hand to alert nearby security and the group of French players were asked to leave Anfield, which is widely recognised as one of the greatest stadiums in Premier League history, around the 65th minute.

Samir Nasri – a fellow former international who played for Arsenal and Manchester City at club level – spoke to Canal+’s coverage to be the source of the story. Explaining what had happened, the midfielder-turned-pundit said:

A thought for those who were kicked out of the stadium too. Jeremy Menez was at the match, he was asked if he was French. After his answer, they told him to leave the stadium, in the 70th minute no less.

Menez was not the only former PSG star to watch Luis Enrique’s side in action as current Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who was joined by Oumar Niasse and UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov, was spotted in the stands.

PSG, who are among the eight biggest clubs to have never won the Champions League, will face one of Club Brugge or Aston Villa next month as they look ahead to Munich. As things stand, Villa lead 3-1 from their first leg clash with the Belgian juggernauts.