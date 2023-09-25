Highlights Jermaine Jenas faced backlash for his tweet criticising officials during the North London derby, especially after his recent campaign to stop the abuse of match officials.

The controversy stemmed from Arsenal being awarded a penalty for a handball on Cristian Romero, which Jenas disagreed with.

Ref Support UK, a charity dedicated to supporting officials, have slammed Jenas and claimed that tweets from someone of his stature encourage fans to abuse officials. The FA is also said to be disappointed in Jenas for his comments.

Jermaine Jenas has come under fire for his tweet blasting officials during the Premier League's North London derby on Sunday. The former Tottenham Hotspur man was clearly playing favourites and was furious when Arsenal were awarded a penalty for a handball on Cristian Romero inside the area.

The former midfielder was furious at the decision and was quick to share his thoughts online. Jenas tweeted out about the incident and accused referees of ruining football. When told by a fan that he would want a penalty given if it were Spurs appealing for the penalty, he replied: "I wouldn’t at all and it’ll happen to Arsenal at some point this year! If it takes that long after watching it over and over... then it’s not a pen".

Now that's not really out of the ordinary and numerous past footballers haven't been afraid to share their thoughts on officials online, so why the controversy? Well, not too long ago, the midfielder was actually involved in a campaign to stop the abuse of match officials and tried to call an end to the hate they receive. Doing so and then going back on your own words such a short amount of time later isn't the greatest look for Jenas and it certainly caused a storm online.

What was Jermaine Jenas' tweet about?

Tensions are always much higher during a fierce derby such as the one between Arsenal and Spurs, and drama is never hard to find. There was plenty in the game too, with Romero scoring an own goal before Son Heung-min hit back immediately to tie things up. In the second half, VAR awarded the Gunners a penalty for a handball on Romero after the ball struck his arm inside the area.

Unfortunately, the Argentine was dropping to the ground at the time and had no real control of his arms when the ball clashed against one of them. It was a harsh decision, especially considering how close he was when the ball was struck towards him. Spurs fans clearly felt hard done by, while Arsenal fans thought it was the right call. Gary Neville said it best when he admitted he didn't know the correct call and couldn't quite make his mind up, so he was leaving it to viewers at home to come up with their own opinion.

Jenas clearly took that advice and blasted the referees online about the decision to award the penalty. It's safe to say, the comments were met with some backlash.

How was the response to Jemaine Jenas' tweet?

In hindsight, the Englishman is probably hoping he could have taken back his tweet as it was met with major backlash. Ref Support UK, a charity based in the UK that is dedicated to training, supporting and developing officials hit out at Jenas. They called his tweet a disgrace and said he should be ashamed of his actions.

They even said his employers need to give their heads a wobble about the whole thing and claimed that tweets from men of Jenas' stature are what encourage fans to abuse officials every week. While it's easy to imagine he'd have received this sort of backlash anyway, there's no doubt that his role in campaigning for officials recently only made things worse.

According to The Times, The FA are also said to be 'very disappointed' in Jenas for his comments.

Jenas was involved in a campaign to protect match officials recently

It's quite ironic to see Jenas tweet out about officials in such an aggressive manner considering not too long ago, he was campaigning for those sorts of things to come to an end. In July, he was involved in a video calling for the abuse of officials to end. The campaign was launched collectively by the FA, the Premier League, the EFL, the Women's Super League and more.

Talk about things ageing poorly. Just months later, he's back at it online very publicly abusing the officials. Not a good look, Jermaine.