Jermaine Jenas has insisted that there are "two sides to every story" as he faced questions for the first time since his shock BBC sacking. The former England and Tottenham midfielder was relieved of his duties as presenter of The One Show and Match of the Day pundit on Thursday night, just as he was set to feature on talkSPORT.

BBC News reported that the 41-year-old's contract had been terminated earlier in the week following complaints about workplace conduct. It's also been reported that the contract termination followed allegations involving digital communications, such as texts, which were raised with the corporation a few weeks ago, bringing an end to his relationship with the company after having first started in 2017.

In unusual circumstances, the news broke just as Jenas was preparing to present talkSPORT’s Drivetime show. He remained on air to address the storm surrounding his BBC departure afterward in an exclusive interview.

What Jenas Said During the Interview

The former Tottenham midfielder kept tight-lipped about the allegations

Speaking on Thursday evening, Jenas was keen to say as little as possible when asked a series of questions by talkSPORT's news team. "I can't really talk about it," he said. "As you can probably see, I'm not happy about it. But currently as it stands, I'm going to have to let the lawyers deal with it.

"I'm not happy about this situation. I'm going to be speaking to my lawyers about it. There's two sides... that's all I can say now."

Jenas said he couldn't talk about the subjects of most questions asked by the radio station but agreed with the interviewer, who said: "I can see you're fuming." He also declined to say whether he has begun legal proceedings.

Jenas Won't Be Present on talkSPORT

The radio station has released a statement of its own

A spokesperson for talkSPORT said the station was "made aware of a breaking news story involving Jermaine Jenas as he went on air for a one-off presenting slot on talkSPORT Drive". A statement has since added: "We made a decision - with Jermaine - that he should continue to present the show.

"Given the array of serious allegations being reported as the story continues to evolve, it's for Jermaine as a private individual to address them in the way he chooses. "There are no plans for Jermaine to broadcast as a presenter on talkSPORT in the immediate future."

Meanwhile, TNT Sports said it would not comment on Jenas's employment with the BBC, but it is understood that he is not scheduled to appear on the platform's channels for the coming weeks. Jenas was a co-commentator on the Ipswich vs Liverpool match on the platform last Saturday as the Premier League returned.

He last presented The One Show alongside Alex Jones on Wednesday 22 July and last appeared on the Match of the Day panel on 4 May.