Highlights Jermaine Jenas may have had his career cut short by injuries but he still achieved plenty on the football pitch.

When asked to name an XI of his greatest teammates, he selected a star-studded lineup for his dream team.

He chose stars from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle and England.

Footballer turned TV presenter, Jermaine Jenas was fortunate enough to play in some great teams throughout his 13-year playing career. A promising talent, the local boy made his debut for boyhood club Nottingham Forest at just 17 years old, before moving to Premier League club Newcastle United for £5 million just over a year later, where he earned his first senior England cap in February 2003, aged 19, and was named PFA Young Player of the Year for the 2002/03 season.

Hampered by injury, the box-to-box midfielder was still able to make the most of his playing days by appearing 110 times for the Magpies, before he peaked in his time in north London for Tottenham - a club he made 155 appearances for. A loan spell at Aston Villa and a returning loan to Forest also ensued before he finished his career with QPR.

With a decent rapport in an almost exclusively Premier League career, Jenas has built an enviable list of teammates over the years. His 38 England caps also go a long way in helping the now-TNT Sports pundit's extensive selection of players at his disposal ensure that his task of whittling them down to just 11 of the best was hellish on Fantasy Football Club's One2Eleven feature.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Shay Given, Rio Ferdinand, Ledley King, Ashley Cole

To start, Jermaine Jenas' decision to go with a 3-4-3 formation brought cheers from presenters Paul Merson and Fenners. "Adventurous, I like it!" was the cry before the goalkeeping pick of Shay Given was made to bring a "vocal player and leader from the back" straight in from the offset.

A part of the FIFA Century Club, Given made over 100 caps for Ireland, and his time at Newcastle saw the shot-stopper play 146 times with Jenas - with only Aaron Lennon achieving more with 155. Rio Ferdinand, as so often the case on the show, was next to form the backline, with Jenas describing him as "everything you want in a modern-day centre back". However, the defender didn't return the favour, failing to name the ex-Spurs midfielder in his team.

Adding Tottenham legend Ledley King in the middle, a theme of superlatives cropped up while Jenas also explained there were whispers of a Barcelona-esque transfer move had the defender avoided his bouts with chronic knee injuries. "The best left-back the Premier League has ever seen" in Ashley Cole made up the final selection as his all-roundedness to attack and defend at an exceptional level drew rightful praise.

Related Gary Lineker's Dream Teammates 11 The BBC Match of the Day presenter played with some iconic names throughout his career.

Midfield

David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Michael Carrick, Gareth Bale

"He had an absolute wand of a right foot, and if you made a run with him in the team, you knew he'd find you; he'd land the ball on your toe" - seemingly, there were no question marks over David Beckham's inclusion in Jenas' One2Eleven, although he admitted that it was between the Manchester United icon and Newcastle's cult hero Nobby Solano for the berth.

Settling the greatest English midfielder debate, Jenas could only speak positively of Gerrard in his second pick:

For me, he [Gerrard] is the godfather of midfielders. He's the best player I've come against. And when you play with him, he's such a leader - a driving force - and he was a joy to share the pitch with.

Not nearly as talked about as much as the rest of Jenas' midfield choices, Michael Carrick was handed the vacancy next to Gerrard, with Jenas highlighting the Englishman as a centre forward's dream, owing much to his ability to receive the ball and quickly feed the ball to players around him before others had a chance to work out his next move.

Furnishing an all-British centre of the park was Gareth Bale. Jenas played alongside the Welshman at the peak of his Premier League powers at Tottenham, making it an easy decision. The prolific winger contributed to 129 goals in 237 games for the Lilywhites, ensuring a formidable legacy was left for fans and teammates alike.

Attack

Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer, Robbie Keane

Jenas admitted that picking Shearer wasn't just a matter of the Geordie marksman being one of the best finishers of all time, but it was also down to the fact he himself liked the assists that came with playing alongside him in the North East:

I knew that, if I slipped him in, it was a goal. As much as goalscorers want goals, us midfielders want assists, and Shearer gets the first pick in attack for that reason.

Joining Shearer could well have been Craig Bellamy, Jenas admitted. The two created a formidable partnership at Newcastle, but instead, it was Robbie Keane and his intelligence that earned the second attacking vacancy. What the Irishman lacked in speed, he more than made up for with his movement off the ball.

Taking up the remaining spot in the team, there shouldn't be any surprises that Wayne Rooney got the call-up. "He played football like he was at the park," Jenas said. "He worked his socks off and played in any position his team needed him to play - he's just such a team player."