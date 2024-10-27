Jermaine Jenas, after being sacked by the BBC over messages to two female colleagues, made his return to live Premier League punditry duties during Liverpool’s contest with Arsenal as he attempts to rebuild his post-retirement broadcasting career.

The 41-year-old, who played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United throughout his playing career, was sacked from the Beeb following ‘inappropriate behaviour’ while he was on air with talkSPORT alongside Jermaine Pennant.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jenas plundered 32 goals and 23 assists in his 280-game Premier League career.

Previously a prominent figure on Match of the Day, a report from Mail Online revealed that the decision had been made to remove the ex-midfielder from the nation’s leading broadcasters’ programming schedule following the news coming to light.

Jenas Makes First Punditry Appearance Since BBC Sack

The former Newcastle midfielder now working for overseas broadcaster

In his defence, Nottingham-born Jenas insisted that there are always “two sides to every story” in the wake of his well-documented sacking. He also suggested that what he did was not illegal with the conversations being between ‘two consenting adults’.

“I did nothing illegal – these were inappropriate messages between two consenting adults. I am ashamed, and I am deeply sorry. I have ley myself down, my family, friends and colleagues down.

“And I owe everyone an apology – especially the women with whom I was messaging. I am so, so sorry. I am sorry for what I have put them through.” Jenas continued.

Thus axed from roles on both The One Show and Match of the Day, the 41-year-old later admitted to sending the reported messages with him feeling ashamed over his behaviour as he fought to save his 13-year marriage to Ellie Penfold.

Jenas, a former 21-cap England international, is now believed to be working for an overseas broadcaster given his tarnished reputation in the United Kingdom.

According to The Telegraph, the former Nottingham Forest graduate is now working for a Malaysia-based broadcaster called Astro, who hold the Asian country’s Premier League TV rights.

Jenas was spotted on the Emirates Stadium touchline holding a microphone on the touchline during Arsenal’s showpiece fixture with Liverpool – one that ended in a 2-2 draw. Afterward, Jenas then took his seat in the press box.