Former Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas has apologised to his family and admitted to wrongdoing in his first public statement since he was sacked by the BBC. News broke on Thursday that the 41-year-old had been terminated from his contract believed to be worth close to £195,000-per-year following an investigation into complaints over 'inappropriate behaviour'.

Jenas was live on talkSPORT when his sacking was made public knowledge, and claimed he wasn't happy with the BBC's decision and implied that he had left that matter with his lawyers and that there was a second side to the story. Now though, the former England international has taken responsibility for his actions and has claimed to be ashamed of himself.

Jenas Releases Apologetic Statement

The ex-midfielder says he has let his family down

In an interview released by The Sun later on Friday, Jenas seemed to confirm that there were multiple instances of inappropriate messages, saying:

"I did nothing illegal — these were inappropriate messages between two consenting adults. I am ashamed, and I am deeply sorry. "I have let myself down, my family, friends and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology — especially the women with whom I was messaging. I am so, so sorry. I am sorry for what I have put them through. "I think it would be fair to say I have a problem. I know I self-sabotage and have a self-destructive streak when it comes to my relationship especially, and I know I need help. And I am getting help."

The former Newcastle midfielder continued: "I have made a lot of mistakes, and I am asking myself a lot of questions at the moment. I know there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and it will be hard.

"Before any of this became ­public, I saw my private doctor and after a long discussion, booked in for therapy to try and address these issues, where they stem from, and why I have been doing this and hurting the people I love."

"I’m not proud of what I wrote and what I said. And I do consider it cheating, yes, although nothing physical ever happened."

When Jenas Found Out About BBC Sacking

During the sit-down discussion, Jenas revealed that he was informed of his sacking from the BBC on Monday, three days before the news became public knowledge. It was claimed that the HR investigation into his conduct lasted a total of five days.

The former QPR star revealed that he feared the news would cost him his family, who he was on holiday with when he received a video call to tell him he had been let go. Jenas first appeared on BBC programming in 2017 and went on to be a regular for their football coverage and became co-host of The One Show.

Elsewhere, it has been confirmed that Jenas will not be appearing on the TNT broadcast of Brighton vs Manchester United on Saturday, while the pundit also failed to appear on the talkSPORT drive-through on Friday.