Gary Neville appeared to call out Jermaine Jenas and Jamie O'Hara after Tottenham's draw against Everton on Monday evening.

Spurs were leading 1-0 and Everton were down to 10 men going into the final five minutes at Goodison Park.

But Spurs were unable to hold on.

Lucas Moura was given a straight red card in the 88th minute and, two minutes later, Michael Keane scored a screamer to ensure the two sides shared the spoils.

Jenas and O'Hara were not happy after the final whistle.

The former Spurs players took to social media to berate their teams.

Jenas wrote: "I can’t watch this team anymore", while O'Hara ranted: "Nahhhhh I’m done with this lot embarrassing #Spurs disgrace pathetic absolute joke of a team."

Neville appeared to indirectly question Jenas and O'Hara after they took to social media to complain about Spurs.

He wrote: "Interesting seeing ex-Spurs players that never got near to Champions League places for years when they played for the club saying they can’t watch this current team now.

"Spurs are in 4th place currently ahead of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool. Perspective!"

Jenas and O'Hara respond to Neville

Jenas and O'Hara both responded to Neville's tweet.

Jenas wrote: "Perspective.. I actually really enjoy listening to @GNev2 when talking about his club.. Utd mainly because of the knowledge he has of the club and how passionate he is... but I know @SpursOfficial as a club and I know exactly how the fans are feeling.

"But… maybe he wasn’t taking about me. Apologies if so @GNev2."

While O'Hara replied: "Massive fan of Gary Neville so won’t get into a slanging match, I did play for Spurs grew up at Spurs and a huge fan who cares about the club and seeing the awful football week in week out is hard to watch, everyone is entitled to an opinion and we may be 4th but it’s diabolical".

What next for Tottenham?

Tottenham have moved back up to fourth following their point.

They are level on points with United and Newcastle, though, and both teams have played two games fewer than Spurs.

Spurs will be back in action on Saturday April 8 when they take on Brighton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.