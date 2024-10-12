The Premier League is the pinnacle of top-flight English football. Only the best of the best make it to that level, let alone play for some of the very biggest clubs the country has to offer. Nowadays, the level of professionalism in the game means that not only those who get to feature for whichever 20 teams can call themselves a Premier League outfit talented players, but they have to be top-drawer outfits.

Good rest and recovery are paramount after every game, and making sure you don't indulge in life's more dangerous offerings is also key. Should you get caught doing so, you will face the consequences, on and off the pitch. Just ask Marcus Rashford.

Yet, for Jermaine Pennant, going out drinking ended up playing an integral role in the beginning of his top-flight career. While his method of preparation ahead of his Premier League debut is certainly not a recommended one, it is an incredible tale that epitomised the troublesome career of the former winger, who would also go on to feature in a Champions League final.

Jermaine Pennant's Arsenal Debut

The winger scored a hat-trick

Having only appeared as an unused substitute in the Premier League that campaign, Pennant was under the illusion there would be no chance of him playing. He was so confident that he decided to get drunk before the game and stayed out until 6am. The following morning, with the stench of alcohol still evident, the winger would be in for the shock of his life.

Pennant relived the moment he learned he would be starting: "I’d had like three hours of sleep, and I’m stinking of alcohol. Wenger pulls the board down and reads out the team. He says my name." He went on to expand:

"I'd been out the night before and had a big night, because I really didn't think I would be playing, never mind starting the game. I'd never started a game for Arsenal and I didn't think that'd change, especially as Robert Pires, Freddie Ljungberg and Ray Parlour were all in the squad. I was guaranteed to be on the bench. "I thought, 'Sod it', went to an FHM party and got home at around 6am. I couldn't believe it when I saw my name in the starting line-up! I was still so hungover when I was playing; I just did everything in my power not to embarrass myself. I felt so sick, and I could feel the vodka still bouncing around in my stomach. You could smell it on my breath, too."

With this account, you'd be forgiven for thinking that a horror show ensued. But it didn't. In fact, far from it, as Pennant would score a 10-minute hat-trick, which remains one of the fastest in Premier League history.

Jermaine Pennant's Career

The ex-winger once featured in a Champions League final

After leaving Arsenal in 2005, Pennant's career became a journey across several clubs, reflecting his talent but also his inconsistency. He first joined Birmingham City, where he was a standout despite the club's relegation from the Premier League in 2006. His performances earned him a move to Liverpool, where he played regularly, including the 2007 Champions League final, which they lost to AC Milan. Although he impressed at times, he struggled with consistency and fell out of favour under manager Rafa Benitez.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pennant remains the only ever English player to win the Man of the Match award in a Champions League final and never play for the England national team.

In 2009, Pennant moved abroad, joining Real Zaragoza in Spain. However, his time in La Liga was short-lived, marred by poor form and discipline issues. He returned to England, signing for Stoke City in 2010, initially on loan, before making the move permanent. His time at Stoke was one of relative stability, playing a key role in the team and helping them reach the 2011 FA Cup final, where they lost to Manchester City.

After that, the wideman's career then became more nomadic. After falling out of favour at the Brittania Stadium, he had brief stints at clubs like Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, and Bury. He also played abroad again with Pune City in the Indian Super League in 2014.

Throughout his career, Pennant's talent was often overshadowed by off-field issues, including legal troubles and disciplinary problems. The Nottingham-born star showed glimpses of brilliance, but his inconsistency and lack of discipline kept him from fully realising his potential. After a few years in lower-league football, he eventually retired from the game. Since then, the 41-year-old has featured on British reality television and also on different sports-based talk shows.

Jermaine Pennant's Career (Ordered by Appearances) Club Appearances Goals Assists Stoke City 89 4 19 Liverpool 81 3 18 Birmingham City 60 3 6 Leeds United 36 2 7 BG Tampines Rovers 34 4 13 Real Zaragoza 26 0 2 Arsenal 26 3 3 Watford 23 3 0 Wolves 15 0 1 Portsmouth 14 0 3 Wigan Athletic 13 3 3 Pune City 7 0 0 Bury 7 0 0 Billericay Town 2 0 0 Notts County 1 0 0

