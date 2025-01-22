Arsenal's pursuit of a striker for Mikel Arteta continues to go on, and must be fixed with urgency after Gabriel Jesus picked up an ACL injury earlier in the month - but former Gunners man Jermaine Pennant believes that one star who won't be coming in is Alexander Isak, with the Newcastle United striker being 'out of Arsenal's budget, when speaking on GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast episode.

The Swede has been on fire this season, only ending an eight-game scoring streak in the Premier League over the weekend against Bournemouth - and with 15 goals in 20 games for the Magpies in the top-flight this season, it's clear to see why top clubs such as Arsenal are interested.

Pennant: Arsenal Move For Newcastle's Isak 'Out of Their Budget'

Alexander Isak has arguably been the Premier League's best striker this season

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed previously that Isak is Arteta's 'dream' signing for the centre-forward position.

However, Pennant believes that a deal won't be done for the talisman, with the Gunners rarely treating themselves to big moves - citing Declan Rice as an example.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 =7th Goals 15 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.7 2nd Shots Per Game 3 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.6 =1st Match rating 7.47 1st

Pennant is an ambassador for William Hill, and he said via Market Madness:

"I think [Alexander] Isak is out of their budget. I don't think Newcastle would probably want to sell him to Arsenal, they don't need the money - I think they're the richest club in the league with the owners they have. Obviously they've got so much money but they can't spend it because of the FFP rules. "It's costing Arsenal probably close to £150million, and I can't see Arsenal spending that kind of money on a striker. They're going in for [Martin] Zubimendi at the moment, another midfielder. They're probably looking at a left-back as well. "So you know, you look at Arsenal's history. The Declan Rice deal was a big shock with the amount that they paid for him, but apart from that, they don't really go absolutely huge. So I don't see Isak going to Arsenal."

There is no doubting how good Isak is, with his two-and-a-half-year spell in the Premier League being enough to prove himself in the top-flight by some stretch.

An overall record of 46 goals in the league in the best part of two years, having been injured in the first half of his debut season, is an outstanding tally only bettered by Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah in that time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has 15 goals in 50 games for Sweden's national team.

Newcastle would be loathed to lose their star player, though at the same time, Arsenal simply won't have the capital to sign Isak if Pennant's £150million prediction rings true - and so other targets will likely have to be sought after.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-01-25.

