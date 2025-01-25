Jermaine Pennant has named Anfield as the stadium that he feels generates the most 'fearful' atmosphere for visiting teams. The former Premier League winger started out in the English top flight with Arsenal, scoring a hat-trick on his full debut for the club.

However, he didn't become the player the north London club had expected him to become, and so he would spend some time with Leeds United on loan, and Birmingham City, before joining Liverpool in 2006.

Later on in his career, Pennant also played for Portsmouth and Stoke City, with the journeyman hanging up his boots for good in 2017, having last played for non-league side, Billericay Town. He finished his career having recorded 100 goal contributions in 435 club career appearances, and won three trophies, including an FA Cup with Arsenal, and two Community Shields - one with the Gunners, and the other with Liverpool.

But, it was the 61,276 seater stadium located on Merseyside which left a lasting impression on Pennant, with him having seen what it was like to have the raucous home crowd both behind him, and against him in his career. Having experienced both sides of the coin, he had no doubt in his mind that it was the ground which instilled the most 'fear' into the visiting teams, when asked on GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness Podcast.

Pennant Names Anfield As Most 'Fearful' Atmosphere

'Arteta's playing You'll Never Walk Alone in training'

Speaking on GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness Podcast, when asked which ground he felt posed the most intimidating atmosphere and stuck 'fear' in the travelling opponents, Pennant did not hesitate to name Anfield as the stand-out atmosphere.

Pennant played at the Merseyside ground both as a home player for Liverpool, where he spent three seasons between 2006-09, and as a visitor, having suited up for a number of other Premier League teams during his 15-season career.

As such, he knows a thing, or two, about playing in some of the biggest grounds around the United Kingdom, and the varying atmospheres they bring. He even mentioned how other teams, huge teams such as that of Manchester United, when managed by Sir Alex Ferguson, would prepare like 'crazy' for their matches at Anfield.

"I'm not just saying this, I'm taking off all my hats, but any manager, any team, will say that when Anfield is rocking, it is probably one of the most daunting places to go. You ask Pep [Guardiola], his hardest place to go is Liverpool away. Sir Alex Ferguson, when [Manchester] United used to go to Anfield, or ask Rio [Ferdinand], the way they used to prepare was crazy."

Furthermore, Pennant went on to detail how Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta plays 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in his training sessions to help his team prepare for the coveted occasion that comes only once a season, whilst during his playing days, he also felt that some opposition players were 'starstuck' by hearing the anthem synonymous with Liverpool Football Club ring around the stadium before kick-off.

"You ask Arteta, he is playing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in training. He's not playing any other songs or Spurs songs or Man City songs in training, it's Anfield. Me playing there, and being there, I used to see what it would do to the opposition walking down that tunnel and hearing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' getting played, it was like certain players were starstruck as well."

Whilst he would win quite a few games at Anfield as a Liverpool player, Pennant would not win any of the five matches he was involved in at Anfield as part of a visiting side.

Whilst an argument could be made that it was because he played for sub-par opposition compared to one of world football's most famous clubs, it could also serve as a testament to just how much the atmosphere at Anfield plays a role in helping their side achieve victory.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 24/01/2025.