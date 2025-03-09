Jermaine Wattimena exited the Belgian Darts Open on Saturday night with a face like thunder. The Dutchman started strong against Stephen Bunting in the pair's second round clash but struggled to maintain his momentum, ultimately crashing to a 6-3 defeat after surrendering six consecutive legs. After the match, the 37-year-old could be spotted venting his fury by pointing a warning finger at his opponent.

The victory was a major relief for Bunting, who remains winless - and thus pointless - in this year's Premier League, even as night six approaches this Thursday. Shortly after sealing the win with a double 20, 'The Bullet' extended his arm for a handshake, only for Wattimena to snub the world number six and exchange a few heated words instead of the expected pleasantries.

"I have got a lot of respect for Jermaine, and I didn't expect that at the end of the game. I tried my best to win the game, and I thought it was just a normal game," Bunting said about the uncomfortable exchange during his emotional post-match interview.

"He picked up on something, I don't know what it was, but I'll have a word with him backstage. There was no malice in my game. You've known me for many years now, and I'm not that type of player to play mind games on people."

'The Machine Gun' was apparently annoyed with Bunting's pace of play

Bunting's pace of play could have played a role in the outburst, according to Viaplay commentator Jacques Nieuwlaat. "It's not very sporting that he waits so long before giving a hand," said the Dutch commentator (watch the full incident below).

"He still seems to be saying something and I suspect it has to do with Bunting's pace. Ugh, bad loser, Wattimena."

Bunting will be eager to shut out the noise and shift his full focus to night six of the Premier League Darts, as the competition nears its halfway stage this Thursday. Despite the Liverpudlian arrowsmith appearing to be on a career resurgence during the World Darts Championship - where he reached the semi-finals before being halted by eventual champion Luke Littler - his return to the Premier League has failed to live up to that promise.

Still searching for his first win, Bunting sits rock bottom of the standings with zero points, having lost all five matches with a leg difference of -16. If he is to finally get off the mark in Nottingham, he will need to produce a much-needed victory over Gerwyn Price, who claimed the spoils on night three.