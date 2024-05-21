Highlights New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is pleased with how Drake Maye has adapted to a professional environment.

Despite choosing him with the third overall pick, Maye has not been given any assurance of being New England's starter in 2024.

One of the Patriots' former draft picks is operating as QB1 for the time being, according to the coaching staff.

The New England Patriots have made no guarantees about Drake Maye's standing in their quarterback room ahead of offseason workouts. While there has been no preferential treatment given to the No. 3 overall pick, the Patriots have been smitten by the approach he has taken during his first days in their building.

When asked about Maye's acclimation to the professional ranks by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, New England head coach Jerod Mayo said the former North Carolina signal-caller's attitude has been tremendous.

I would say that sponge mentality has really stuck out. When you go on those interviews, they’re told to act like they have all the answers. That’s not him. He understands the dynamic of the room. He’s been listening, absorbing.

Maye, widely considered the most raw prospect among the top-three trio of himself, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, did not get the same chance to study his team's terminology ahead of the draft as the latter two players for a multitude of reasons, including a possible trade of the selection used to obtain him. The Patriots ultimately decided to stay put and anoint him their quarterback of the future. However, that doesn't mean he'll open the 2024 season as their starter.

Jacoby Brissett Currently Considered QB1

New England's staff acknowledged he has "an early leg up"

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to Breer, every member of the Patriots' quarterback room -- Maye, Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe and even Joe Milton III -- is being given an opportunity to separate themselves from one another at this stage of the offseason, just as the team's receivers are. Mayo even admitted he "[doesn't] know how [things] will play out" in the QB competition.

The only certainty is Brissett, who played under offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt in 2022 and for New England as a rookie, has been given the preliminary edge over his younger peers. Mayo didn't get the pleasure of taking the field with Brissett during his time in Foxborough, but told Breer he has enjoyed having the well-traveled veteran serve as a beacon of wisdom while battling for the job.

Jacoby is a competitor. But he doesn’t hold knowledge close to the vest. He wants to help everyone. He just wants a fair shot competing. It’s been great to have him around.

Beyond Brissett, the hierarchy is anyone's guess. Maye is presumed to be the No. 2 because of his draft pedigree, but may not currently be better suited for playing at the NFL level than Zappe due to the sheer amount of improvement he needs to make, particularly with his fundamentals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jacoby Brissett hardly saw the field with the Washington Commanders in 2023, but was excellent in his limited action. Brissett completed 78.3% of his passes (18/23) for 224 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, giving him a 146.8 passer rating across his three appearances.

Milton III, meanwhile, is viewed as an even greener high-upside talent than Maye after his five-year collegiate career and projects more as a practice squad candidate.

At the moment, New England's plan is to give all four players as many reps as possible before whittling down to three primary competitors for training camp. Brissett and Maye would seem to be locked in for two of those spots, raising questions over what the Patriots have in store for Zappe or Milton III down the line.

Source: Albert Breer

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.