A quarter of the NFL teams are looking to fill an open coaching position this offseason. The New England Patriots are the first team to do so. According to Adam Schefter, the team will go with an internal option and hire inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo.

Mayo has long been seen as a rising star in New England. He was being groomed to get a head coaching role eventually, and the Patriots acted fast to give him the head job rather than risk losing him.

Mayo was always the plan for the Patriots

Bill Belichick was with the Patriots for 24 years, and replacing him would be incredibly difficult. After he and New England parted ways, the names of many potential successors were bandied about. Especially coaches who had experience with the 'Patriots' way.' However, reports quickly surfaced that the team had an agreement in place with Jerod Mayo via contract wording that would allow him to take over the position without needing to interview any other candidates for the role.

The Patriots announced on Friday that Mayo will officially take over after spending the Thursday prior holding a press conference to announce the parting of ways with Belichick.

Mayo played a vital role in the Patriots' defensive success in recent seasons, where the team ranked 15th in scoring, fourth in rushing yards allowed per game, and 11th in passing yards allowed per game despite the team's overall struggles.

