Highlights The New England Patriots have appointed former linebacker Jerod Mayo as their new head coach.

Mayo was a pick that embodied the philosophy of the "Patriot Way" when he was drafted by the team in 2008.

Mayo's leadership qualities and success as a linebackers coach made him the ideal choice to carry on the Patriots' culture after Bill Belichick's departure.

For the first time in over two decades, Bill Belichick won’t be manning the Gillette Stadium sidelines for the New England Patriots.

Robert Kraft didn’t make his move on “Black Monday”—electing to converse with Belichick and mutually agree to part ways later last week instead—but anointed former Patriots' linebacker Jerod Mayo as his next head coach less than 24 hours after his six-time Super Bowl champion left the building.

Some were caught off guard by Mayo’s hiring, especially with another former New England ‘backer, Mike Vrabel, recently made available. But when the Patriots gave Mayo a new contract last offseason, they included language enabling them to skip the typical search process associated with head coach openings and have Mayo slide into Belichick’s vacated post right away.

By making the transition now, Kraft is employing his own version of the “Patriot Way”—move off a player a year early rather than a year late—to preserve memories of greater times and give New England a better chance at a quick turnaround. In those respects, there is no better person for the job than Mayo. His career has embodied that philosophy from the jump.

Mayo was a pick of the “Patriot Way”

Belichick selected him despite a large veteran presence at the position

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off the greatest regular season in NFL history and their subsequent shocking Super Bowl defeat, the Patriots’ roster had few immediate holes in 2008. However, Belichick saw the need for a younger linebacker.

The top five tacklers from the 2007 team—four linebackers and strong safety Rodney Harrison—were on the wrong side of 30-years-old. He wanted an injection of youth from someone who could potentially absorb a massive burden upon entering the fray.

2007 Patriots Tackling Leaders Player Age Position Combined Tackles Tedy Bruschi 34 ILB 92 Adalius Thomas 30 LB 79 Mike Vrabel 32 OLB 77 Junior Seau 38 LB 73 Rodney Harrison 35 SS 70

Mayo, out of Tennessee, fit the bill. He racked up 236 tackles across three seasons with the Volunteers, totaling an SEC-best 140 tackles in his junior campaign. But he was projected as a top-15 pick by both Mike Mayock and Mel Kiper Jr. in their final mock drafts.

The Patriots, fresh off the Super Bowl loss, didn’t possess their first-round pick as punishment from the Spygate scandal. How could they get him?

The answer was a shrewd move from the prior year's draft. Boasting a fully stocked cupboard, Belichick traded his first-round pick (28th overall) to the San Francisco 49ers for a fourth-round pick and San Francisco’s 2008 first-round pick. The 49ers finished the year 7-9, granting the Patriots the No. 7 overall selection.

New England moved back three spots in another trade, but ultimately added Mayo to the fold at No. 10 overall. Tedy Bruschi, the Patriots’ all-time leading tackler at the time, retired after Mayo’s freshman campaign in the NFL.

Mayo was forged by the “Patriot Way”

His only professional playing experience came in New England

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As alluded to, Mayo made an immediate impact as a rookie, starting all 16 games. His 128 combined tackles were 45 more than the next closest Patriot—strong safety Brandon Meriweather (83)—and the third-highest single-season tally in franchise history. The 100 solo tackles he recorded were a franchise-best. He was the runaway Defensive Rookie of the Year, receiving 49 of 50 first-place votes.

Twice in the next four seasons, Mayo would top his combined tackle mark. In 2010, he broke the franchise record for combined tackles (174) and re-set his solo tackle record (113) en route to his only First-Team All-Pro nod.

A pair of season-ending injuries—a torn pectoral and torn patellar tendon—limited Mayo to six games apiece in 2013 and 2014. He suited up for all 16 contests in 2015, but started only eight as Jamie Collins and Dont’a Hightower evolved into more consistent options. A shoulder injury in the postseason resulted in a third stint on injured reserve, leading to his early retirement at just 29 years old after eight years in the NFL.

Mayo is now tasked with rebooting the “Patriot Way”

Once more, he’s stepping into the shoes of a legend

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While he didn’t do so immediately, Mayo was essentially drafted to replace Bruschi in New England’s front seven. He and Bruschi played one year together. Then, as he got older, he faded out, completing the "Patriot Way" process. Mayo was on Belichick’s staff for five seasons, but it only took three for Kraft to inform him of the succession plan that became official last offseason.

As much as New England fans loved Mayo’s play on the field, those behind the scenes in Foxboro loved his leadership, work ethic, and tenacity even more.

Those intangibles, along with the “emotional intelligence, overall intellect and… ability to communicate, connect with and motivate young guys” demonstrated in his time as Patriots’ linebacker coach resonated with Kraft and a number of former teammates. Kraft believes those are necessary components for winning in the modern age, and saw first-hand how Mayo excelled because of those traits.

In 2023, New England’s defense finished top 11 in every yards per game metric and was particularly tough against the run, functioning as a top-three unit. It also kept its lid on quite frequently, ranking third in Explosive Rate. Everyone who watches the NFL knows the defense hasn’t been the root of the Patriots’ woes, but keeping it among the league’s best amid the offense’s immense struggles was an impressive feat.

2023 Patriots' Defensive Rankings Category Rank Rush YPG 4th Pass YPG 11th Total YPG 7th Success Rate 7th EPA/Rush 1st Explosive Rate 3rd Explosive Rush Rate 2nd

Replacing a legend is never easy. Mayo has already done so once in New England, but this mantle is much heavier than Bruschi’s. Nonetheless, if anyone understands Kraft’s expectations while also possessing the ability to re-implement Belichick's winning culture in succinct fashion, it’s Mayo. With a little bit of luck, the “Patriot Way” will go through a renaissance period and have the former linebacker hoisting the Lombardi Trophy above his head sooner than later.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.