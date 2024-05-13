Highlights The Steelers declined Najee Harris' 5th-year option, surprising many.

Jerome Bettis explains running backs are undervalued in the NFL due to the changing landscape.

The Steelers are likely to extend Harris' contract to manage their financial impact.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided not to pick up 2021 first-round pick Najee Harris' fifth-year option, which was somewhat unexpected considering the production Harris has had in his time with the Steelers.

Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis, who spent a decade with the Steelers from 1996-2005 that included four Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring in 2005, had an interesting take on the matter when he was on The Joe Starkey Show recently (via SteelersNow):

I’m not surprised because there’s, I believe, a conscious effort the NFL has taken on running backs…to keep the numbers for running backs under wraps so that they can have the money to go give quarterbacks, and give to wide receivers, and give to tight ends.

The game of football used to be more of a running game than the brand of football today, with quarterbacks passing the ball all over the field and top running backs falling behind in terms of earning power. The RB position, along with tight end and center, are the only three non-special teams positional groups that have yet to see a $20 million per year deal.

Jerome Bettis' Recognizes the Shift in the NFL Landscape

Even though Harris' option was not picked up, RB looks to be staying put

In previous eras of football, like when Bettis played and especially before him, the running back was highly valued across the league.

Jerome Bettis Steelers All-Time Ranks Category Bettis Rank Rushes 2,683 2nd Rush Yards 10,571 2nd Rushing TDs 78 2nd Yards/Game 72.9 2nd Rush 1st Downs 580 1st

As the game has changed, the value of this running back position has diminished contract-wise and the value for wide receiver and tight end pacts has increased.

Also, with the mega contracts given to quarterbacks nowadays, teams need to scrimp and save as much as they can with players at other positions—like running backs—since they tend not to last as long in the league due to the massive wear and tear they endure.

As much as football is a game, it is also a business and these small moves really can impact the outlook of a franchise and their ability to sign and acquire players at premium positions to improve the team.

Harris has been a Steeler since he was drafted in 2021 in the first round. He has been productive for the offense and one of the more reliable players on the field for the Steelers as of late. He is definitely an asset going forward, so if the team wants to keep him in Pittsburgh they will most definitely need to make an offer.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Najee Harris is the first Steelers running back to have started his career with three straight 1,000 yard plus rushing seasons. He's also the only running back in the NFL to top 1,000 yards in every season from 2021-2023.

As it stands now, the rumors indicate that the Steelers would prefer to extend Harris's contract and sign a new deal instead of picking up the fifth year option for the 2025 season and, of course, all of this is due to the financial impact it will have on the team.

However, Harris' fifth-year option would have cost just under $7 million, which would have made him the 11th-highest-paid running back in the league, which seems like a pretty reasonable price to pay for a guy who has rushed for the fourth-most yards in the NFL since he was drafted.

Harris RB Ranks (Since 2021) Category Harris Rank Rushes 834 2nd Rushing Yards 3,269 4th Yards/Rush 3.9 T-49th Rushing TDs 22 10th Rushing 1st Downs 158 T-6th Broken Tackles 81 1st Rushes/Broken Tackle 10.3 6th

If the Steelers extend Harris instead, they can sign him to a smaller deal and give him the money he will miss out on from the fifth year option via bonuses, incentives, or other means that will lessen the cap burden for general manager Omar Khan and company.

Source: The Joe Starkey Show

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.