Highlights The Cleveland Browns acquired Jerry Jeudy via trade to complement Amari Cooper, boosting their WR corps.

The Denver Broncos rebuild has officially begun, as they acquired a couple of late-round selections in return for Jeudy.

With new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in place, the Browns can run a more egalitarian offense with Jeudy, Cooper, and David Njoku as the top options in the passing game.

The Cleveland Browns went into this offseason with a clear need at wide receiver opposite Amari Cooper, and expectations were they'd scour a loaded free agent market to find the right fit.

However, with nearly all the top options falling off the board - Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr. were franchise-tagged, and Mike Evans signed a two-year extension - the current list of free agent wide receivers is no longer as appetizing as it first appeared.

As such, the Browns have turned to the trade market for reinforcements. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cleveland has acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos in exchange for fifth and sixth-round draft picks.

Jeudy is entering the final year of his rookie contract - he'll be playing the 2024 season on his fifth-year option - and will have a chance to reestablish himself as a premier receiver after failing to live up to his pre-draft hype in Denver. Meanwhile, the Broncos are merely in the earliest stages of their rebuild, which began in earnest when the team released quarterback Russell Wilson despite his NFL-record $85 million dead cap hit.

Jeudy and Cooper Instantly Become a Top-Tier One-Two Punch at WR

The Browns didn't have any other wideouts crack 650 receiving yards in 2023

Earlier this offseason, the Browns hired former Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to serve in the same position under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Dorsey's offense supported two highly productive receivers in Buffalo - Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis - and also left plenty of room for other players like Dawson Knox and Khalil Shakir to contribute. Part of that egalitarian success was because of the All-Pro play of quarterback Josh Allen, but Dorsey made it a point to get everyone involved in some facet of the offense.

Ever since Cooper arrived in Cleveland, the team has been looking for a Robin to his Batman. Donovan Peoples-Jones never quite panned out, and last year Elijah Moore was the third-leading receiver on the team. Tight end David Njoku was second in receiving yards behind Cooper with 882, though he averaged only 10.9 yards per reception and served in a hybrid h-back role after running back Nick Chubb was knocked out for the season in Week 2.

Jerry Jeudy vs. Browns' Leading Receivers, 2023 Player Receptions Yards TDs Passer Rating w/ Targeted Amari Cooper 72 1,250 5 83.1 David Njoku 81 882 6 89.5 Jerry Jeudy 54 758 2 83.4 Elijah Moore 59 640 2 73.4 Jerome Ford 44 319 5 107.8

Jeudy has never quite lived up to his billing as a first-round draft pick out of Alabama, though he's never fallen below 52 receptions nor 750 receiving yards in any season in which he's started at least ten games. As a secondary or tertiary option in the passing game opposite Cooper and Njoku, he should find plenty of success as defenses dedicate most of their coverage reinforcements towards the Browns' incumbent Pro Bowlers.

On the other hand, the Broncos' rebuild is just getting off the ground, as the team has no viable starting quarterback, limited cap space, and a head coach who's in hot water as he enters his second season in the Mile High City.

The return for Jeudy is light for someone with his pedigree, though it is identical to the package the Browns gave up for Cooper when they acquired him from the Dallas Cowboys. It's clear Denver was just ready to move on, and they took the best return they could find before the legal tampering period in free agency begins on Monday.

Exactly what the Broncos do next is anyone's guess, but it's a smart bet to assume they'll continue selling off whatever assets aren't nailed to the ground.

