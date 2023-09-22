Highlights Jerry Jones had a lot of praise for the way his former player, Deion Sanders, has been performing in his new role as head coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes

Jones skillfully avoided speculation about Sanders potentially joining the Cowboys as a coach in the near future, but there's no doubt the idea is an intriguing one

The pressure is also mounting on current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, as the team has failed to reach the NFC championship in recent years despite their talented roster

There are three things in life that are guaranteed: death, taxes, and the fact that Jerry Jones loves to keep himself and his Dallas Cowboys in the spotlight. Perhaps this is why the longtime owner of the NFL's most valuable franchise inserted his opinion into the frenzy that has been created by the 2023 Colorado Buffaloes college football team and their eccentric head coach, Deion Sanders.

Jones is very familiar with Sanders from the latter's time playing for the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999. The man they call "Primetime" enjoyed some of his best years playing for Jones' franchise, earning four All-Pro selections in five years with the team. Now that he's finding success with his second act as a coach, Sanders is back on Jones' radar. Whether that means something for the Cowboys in the near future remains uncertain.

What Did Jones Have To Say About Sanders?

Ever since his arrival in Colorado, Coach Prime has delivered. Whether it’s on the field, where they started with a 3-0 record (the team won only one game last season), or whether it’s with a buzz and hype that hasn’t permeated the state of Colorado since this past summer’s NBA championship run from Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

After the Cowboys got done spanking the New York Jets by a score of 30-10 in Week 2, Jones gave his opinion on his former player and how Sanders has been doing in his new role as the man in charge at a Division I school, stating that Sanders is “a hell of a coach.”

The owner was then pressed about Primetime possibly making the jump to NFL sidelines at some point. Jones wisely avoided taking the bait, saying, “He influences people. And of course, that’s part of it in the NFL. But I don’t want to go there because you know where that starts going, every which way.”

The answer could not have been more spot-on as Jerry Jones side-stepped the question just like Primetime used to sidestep would-be tacklers on his way to the house. NFL pundits, critics, and fans alike are also aware that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is on somewhat of a hot seat this season.

Despite making the playoffs in two of McCarthy's three seasons at the helm, they have failed to make it to the conference championship with a roster many consider to be among the most talented in the league.

Could Primetime Return To The Cowboys Sidelines?

In both 2021 and 2022, the Cowboys finished 12-5 and advanced to the playoffs, but in both years they were shown the door by the San Francisco 49ers before they could reach the NFC Championship game. Jones decided to fire offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after the 2022 playoff loss.

This meant that head coach Mike McCarthy would call the plays as he did in a previous life when he was head coach of the Green Bay Packers, with whom he won the Super Bowl in 2010. The pressure on McCarthy is intensified as he has one of, if not the best defense in the entire NFL, led by All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

During the offseason, the team placed the proverbial keys to the Cowboys franchise in quarterback Dak Prescott's hands with a massive $160 million deal even after a disastrous 2022 season in which he tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions.

The team also released former first-round draft pick Ezekiel Elliot and relinquished most of the rushing duties to Tony Pollard, who rushed for 1,007 yards on 5.2 yards per carry last season. The team also signed former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to play cornerback opposite Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, giving them what they thought would be the best corner pairing in the NFL before Diggs tore his ACL in practice in the lead-up to Week 3.

With all the expectations leading into the 2023 season, it is easy to understand why many see Jones’ comments about Coach Prime having two meanings. Apart from genuine respect, it has been speculated that the other reason that Jones praised Primetime so profusely is that he knows McCarthy is on the clock and the alarm may be set to ring whenever the Cowboys are eliminated from the playoffs.

Jones has long been known for making splashy moves. He is one of the few NFL owners that speaks to reporters before and after games, often reporting on the injury status of his players to the media. Bringing Sanders in to replace McCarthy in the near future would not only give the Cowboys a jolt that they very well could need, it would also keep the Cowboys right where Jones likes them: in the spotlight.

