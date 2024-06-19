Highlights Jones defends NFL's revenue-sharing model, opposes teams doing own TV deals.

Jones testified in lawsuit against NFL Sunday Ticket, where plaintiffs are seeking billions in damages.

Jones reportedly clashed with Bengals owner Mike Brown over selling naming rights to stadium.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't mince words during his testimony in a class-action lawsuit regarding the NFL Sunday Ticket package—and the Cincinnati Bengals caught a few strays in the process.

Jones testified on behalf of the defense and defended the league's revenue-sharing model and each team not doing its own out-of-market television deals (via Associated Press):

I am convinced I would make a lot more money than the Bengals. I’m completely against each team doing TV deals. It is flawed.

Jones' testimony on June 17 followed NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and is part of a decade-long saga between the NFL and NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers suing the NFL, its 32 teams, broadcast partners, and DirectTV, alleging they all came together in a conspiracy that violated antitrust law and drove up the prices for Sunday Ticket in order for fans to see teams play in out-of-market games.

Testimony in the case began in federal court in Los Angeles in June 2024, with plaintiffs included in the lawsuit having grown to over 2.4 million residential and 48,000 commercial subscribers (i.e. sports bars) to NFL Sunday Ticket from 2011 to 2023. The plaintiffs are seeking $7.1 billion in damages, although that number could grow to as much as $21 billion because it's an antitrust case.

Does Jerry Jones Have Beef With the Cincinnati Bengals?

Jones reportedly clashed with Bengals owner Paul Brown

Jones and Mike Brown, the son of Bengals co-founder Paul Brown, reportedly once got into a heated argument over revenue sharing in regard to selling the naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium.

Brown didn't want to sell the naming rights to the stadium in which the Bengals have played home games since 2000, but eventually acquiesced and sold the naming rights before the 2022 season for a reported $8 to $12 million per year, changing the name to Paycor Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The best draft picks for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals in the last 40 years are likely both quarterbacks taken with the No. 1 overall pick. The Cowboys selected Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman out of UCLA at No. 1 in the 1989 NFL Draft. The Bengals selected current quarterback Joe Burrow out of LSU at No. 1 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jones' purchase of the Cowboys represents one of the greatest financial moves in sports history. He purchased the franchise for $140 million in 1989 and in 2023, Forbes valued the Cowboys at $9.2 billion, making it the most valuable professional sports franchise in the entire world.

The Bengals were purchased by Paul Brown for $7.6 million in 1967 and were valued at $3.5 billion by Forbes in 2023.

