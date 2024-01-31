Highlights Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fully supportive of head coach Mike McCarthy despite disappointing playoff results.

Bill Belichick could be waiting for the perfect coaching opportunity after parting ways with the New England Patriots.

A potential marriage between Belichick and Jones could involve personnel control and uncertainty about the Cowboys' future.

Not long after the Dallas Cowboys' season ended with an embarrassing Wild Card Round loss to the Green Bay Packers, team owner Jerry Jones announced that head coach Mike McCarthy would be back.

McCarthy may be on thin ice, however, especially if the Cowboys suffer a similar fate in 2024. And his replacement could be none other than Bill Belichick, who recently parted ways with the New England Patriots after nearly a quarter-century.

Jones recently spoke on his relationship with Belichick and very clearly stated that he could envision the two working together.

"I know him personally and I like him. There’s no doubt in my mind we could work together. None. None."

McCarthy took over as the Cowboys' head coach and owns a 42-27 record, going 12-5 in each of the last three regular seasons. But the Cowboys have only won a single playoff game during this stretch, and Jones is famous for his lack of patience.

Bill Belichick could be waiting for the perfect coaching opportunity

The Cowboys have significant talent and are one of the league's most prominent teams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, the Patriots and Belichick recently parted ways after winning six Super Bowls together. The legendary coach was seemingly headed to the NFC South as he had two interviews with the Atlanta Falcons, but the team ended up hiring Raheem Morris instead.

There were several teams with head-coach openings this season, and many felt that Belichick would be interested in the Los Angeles Chargers, considering they had a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert and a talented roster. Los Angeles instead zeroed in on Jim Harbaugh.

For now, it seems that Belichick could choose to take a job in the media during the 2024 NFL season, as he's likely to be very picky about his next opportunity in coaching. There also aren't that many coaching jobs left from which to choose.

An interesting aspect of a potential Belichick-Jones marriage in Dallas would be the control over the team's personnel. Jones currently acts as the general manager of the Cowboys, and Belichick had the same responsibilities in New England.

Jones has clashed with coaches in the past on this issue, and Belichick likely wouldn't be content on just being the head coach as he famously likes to be very hands-on when it comes to his roster. So, there are certain things that would need to be ironed out.

And if the Cowboys suffer another early playoff exit, though, anything seems possible.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.