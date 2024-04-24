Highlights Jerry Jones confirms his commitment to Dak Prescott as the Cowboys' franchise quarterback.

Dak Prescott is focused on the present despite his contract situation.

Jones emphasizes a patient approach when it comes to long-term deals.

Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones has made it clear that the team views Dak Prescott as the now and future of the franchise. Prescott enters his ninth season on the final year of his four-year, $160M contract, and Jones, also team general manager and president, isn't hiding his desire to keep the starting QB, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.

We want Dak Prescott. That’s that.

A direct answer from the top of the food chain in Dallas, and his answer shouldn't be a surprise, since the team has a history of retaining their man under center. Former quarterback Tony Romo stayed with the Cowboys for his entire 14-year career, and did so under six different contracts.

Quarterbacks, historically, prefer not to play through the final year of their contract, but Prescott has gone on record saying he can only control what he can control. That being said, Prescott has also been open regarding the possibility of playing elsewhere if another deal isn't reached.

Jones Wants Patient Approach To a Prescott Extension

More dominoes need to fall before the potential salary numbers come to light

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jones expressed how “timing sometimes keeps you from making a mistake” and that he isn't too concerned about prices going up because of other teams extending players from the same positional pool.

We’d like to see more leaves fall. We’d like to see more action. It’s called option quarterback. I’ve spent my life (playing) option quarterback. I want to see some more cards played.

Prescott is coming off of an MVP-worthy 2023-24 season, throwing for 36 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. His 3,667 passing yards ranked third in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Dak Prescott is coming off a career-high season in completion percentage (69.5%). He finished above 68% in three of his last four seasons.

Dak Prescott's Regular Season Stats Since His 4-Year Contract Extension Year Completion % Yards TDs Interceptions Passer Rating 2023 69.5% 4,516 36 9 105.9 2022* 66.2% 2,860 23 15 91.1 2021 68.8% 4,449 37 10 104.2 *Played only 12 games

Unfortunately for Prescott, it was more of the same old story with an early exit in the playoffs. But with three consecutive seasons posting a 12-5 regular season record, it'd be hard to imagine a realistic upgrade at quarterback over what the team has already.

Prescott is one name on a long list of talented players the Cowboys need to extend or find value for. Both CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are projected to receive blockbuster extensions this offseason. If Jones does indeed want to keep Prescott, he will need to utilize the salary cap with great care, or else watch his team fall apart at the seams of their white and blue jerseys.

