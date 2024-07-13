Highlights Jerry Rice confronted and threatened a reporter when asked about the Chiefs' receiving corps.

Starcade Media denies any intent to disrespect Rice or the 49ers, and maintains they were simply seeking input from legend.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made changes to their receiving corps this offseason, adding speed and depth.

Legendary NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice was recently asked a question at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, CA.

In a video captured by TMZ Sports, Rice was asked by two reporters from Starcade Media: "“Do the Chiefs have a good enough receiving corps to win again?"

Rice fired back by marching up to the reporters and threatening them:

You’re a f----ing a--hole, you know that?... I will f--- you up.... If you want some, come get some!

While the reaction seemed to be uncalled-for, as the question sounded innocent enough, Rice claims there's more to the story than simply being asked a question.

Rice Claims Reporters Tried to Get a Rise Out of Him

Journalists maintain they simply wanted Rice's opinion on the Chiefs' receiving corps.

Joseph Patronite/Getty Images

Rice spoke to TMZ on Friday, and said that the two reporters were clearly trying to goad him into a strong reaction, claiming the reporters were smirking at him while asking the question.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in this year's Super Bowl. Rice of course, spent most of his Hall of Fame career with the Niners and felt the two reporters asked the question in a way to get him angry.

I'm going to defend the San Francisco 49ers... This is my history.

Meanwhile, in a statement on social media, Starcade Media, based in Kansas City, was adamant that no disrespect was intended behind the question, or in the way it was asked.

Starcade denied Rice's claims that their reporters 'smirked' at Rice, and denied that they were in any way trying to antagonize Rice.

We meant absolutely no disrespect to Jerry or the 49ers when asking this question as we have a profound respect for the great players that have played this game, especially (in our opinion) the greatest receiver of all time. The confrontation that followed was very unfortunate but we were not trying to elicit a negative reaction and there were no ‘smirks’ as Mr. Rice suggested. We simply wanted the input of the greatest receiver in league’s history about the Chiefs receiving corps and if it had improved enough to continue winning at a high level after an historically rough season for the group.

On a positive note, cooler heads prevailed and Rice finished the rest of his golf round without any further trouble.

He was later spotted at a nearby casino dancing the night away and posing for pictures with fans.

Is the Chiefs' receiving corps good enough?

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

For the record, the Chiefs did in fact make some changes at receiver this offseason.

The Chiefs traded up with the Bills to select speedster Xavier Worthy out of Texas and they signed Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to add even more speed on the outside. That adds a lot of speed to a receiving corps that was mainly led by Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, who's had a tumultuous offseason and may serve a suspension for a few games this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Travis Kelce, as a tight end, led in all of the Chiefs' main receving categories in 2023, including catches (93) and yards (984).

Kansas City's revamped receiving corps for this season is as follows:

Kansas City Chiefs WR Depth Chart (2024) Player Rashee Rice Xavier Worthy Marquise Brown Sky Moore Justin Watson Kadarius Tony Mecole Hardman

On paper, the Chiefs certainly look like a better receiving corps than in 2023. At the very least, they'll be a faster group.

What do you think of the situation? Did Rice overreact to the question?

