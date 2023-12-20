Highlights Jerry Rice would be okay with Christian McCaffrey breaking his 49ers single-season touchdown record.

McCaffrey is on track to break the record with his currently torrid pace in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

McCaffrey will face a tough test against the Ravens, but has easier matchups against the Commanders and Rams to potentially break the record.

During a recent appearance on San Francisco 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner's podcast, Hall of Famer Jerry Rice said that he would like to see Christian McCaffrey break his 49ers single-season touchdown record. McCaffrey is currently sitting on 20 touchdowns through 14 games, 13 of which have come on the ground and seven through the air.

The legendary wide receiver, who holds NFL all-time records for touchdowns, receiving yards, and receptions, among many others, explained his thought process to Warner:

Records are meant to be broken. I was very fortunate to have so many great players around me and I think the same thing is happening with [McCaffrey]. He's a complete ball player, works very hard, is very down to earth. So it's okay, it's alright. I got quite a few records now, okay? I don't mind sharing some of those records.

McCaffrey is leaving the competition in the dust

The running back is a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense

Jerry Rice's record-breaking season came in 1987 when he caught 65 balls for 1,038 yards and 22 touchdowns. Astonishingly, he was able to accomplish all of this in only 12 games. That single-season record for receiving touchdowns stood for two decades before it was broken by Randy Moss in 2007. While Moss broke the league record, Rice's 22 were still a 49ers franchise record.

Christian McCaffrey 2023 Statistics NFL Rank (Among RBs) Receptions 57 2nd Yards 509 1st Receiving TD 7 1st Rushing Yards 1,292 1st Rushing TD 13 3rd

Christian McCaffrey was acquired by the 49ers in an in-season trade with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Since then, he has proven to be an incredible weapon in Kyle Shanahan's high-powered offense. It's almost as if he was built in a lab for the specific purpose of playing in a Shanahan scheme.

Through 14 games this season, the running back has carried the ball 244 times for 1,292 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's also been incredible in the passing game, catching 57 passes for 509 yards and 7 touchdowns. McCaffrey is leading the NFL in rushing by more than 300 yards, as no other RB has crossed the 1,000-yard mark yet. He's also third in rushing touchdowns behind Raheem Mostert and Jalen Hurts.

What does McCaffrey have to do to break the record

Remaining games: vs. Ravens, @ Commanders, vs. Rams

McCaffrey will have to score three touchdowns over his next three games to break Rice's team record. For McCaffrey, who is averaging 1.42 touchdowns per game, breaking the record is a very real possibility.

Opponent RB Rush TD Allowed RB Rec. TD Allowed Ravens 3 (2nd-fewest) 2 (T-14th) Commanders 10 (T-9th) 5 (T-2nd) Rams 5 (T-3rd) 1 (T-3rd)

His next outing, which comes against the Baltimore Ravens, will be the running back's toughest test. The Ravens are second in total defense this year and have given up the least points, at 16.1 per game. Baltimore has given up just four rushing TDs during this campaign, fewest in the NFL. In total, they've allowed just five touchdowns to opposing running backs all year.

Things will get easier against the Washington Commanders. Washington has given up 10 touchdowns to RBs on the ground, but they've also given up five through the air, which is tied for second-most. The Los Angeles Rams, however, are another tough test, as they have allowed just six scores to running backs this year, tied for fourth-fewest. If CMC wants to claim Rice's franchise record, he'll likely need a multi-TD game against the woeful Commanders.

