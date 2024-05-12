Highlights Brenden Rice was expected to be selected in the middle of this year's draft, but wound up falling all the way to the seventh and final round.

His father, NFL icon Jerry Rice, was pretty upset that teams passed on his son for as long as they did.

Despite the slip in the draft, Rice remains excited about his first NFL season.

Jerry Rice had a long, successful career in the NFL, to say the least. The legendary receiver is the record holder for countless receiving categories. He made 13 Pro Bowls, was a Super Bowl MVP, was inducted into the Hall of Fame, and is viewed by some as the greatest player to ever take the to the NFL gridiron. As it turns out, he passed most of those traits down to his son, Brenden Rice.

Brenden went to USC, where he excelled alongside Caleb Williams and the rest of the Trojans' dynamic offense. Rice didn't have a definite draft stock, but most scouts expected him to be selected in one of the middle-rounds.

Instead, Rice ended up slipping down the draft boards a bit, and the young wideout wasn't selected until the seventh round, when he was finally grabbed off the board by the Los Angeles Chargers. This was a surprise to both Brenden and his dad. Brenden described how upset his father, Jerry, was:

My dad was hot... You guys get the flash like ... the humble dude, right? Me, he's like, 'Hell no, we're going to take this to a different level. These guys going to feel us.'

The No. 16 overall pick in 1985 didn't expect his son fall that far down the boards, and it was likely tough for him to stomach. Still, there are a couple of positive things Brenden can take from this, and the youngster seems to have the perfect mindset regarding his new team.

Rice Talks About His Potential Rookie-Season Impact

Despite falling in the draft, Rice points to several reasons to be hopeful

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was an emotional day in general for Rice, who mentioned to reporters that on the day he was drafted, he was at his best friend's funeral. Rice says he received the call while waiting for his flight home, after the funeral was over. In a way, he's thankful that he got the call later than expected, as it allowed him to mourn his friend's death:

It was just like a blessing from God because he allowed me to go ahead and just mourn the death of my friend... and then after that just go ahead and be happy, and it was a glorious day.

Rice gave his fans at USC a lot to be happy about. During his final year of college in 2023, he scored 12 times, good enough for an average of one per game. He also racked up nearly 800 receiving yards, and had an impressive 17.6 yards per reception.

Brenden Rice's Career at USC Stat Category 2022 2023 Games 14 12 Receptions 39 45 Receiving Yards 611 791 Receiving TD's 4 12 Yards per Reception 15.7 17.6

Rice is a massive target, standing at 6'3" and 208 pounds. He's able to get down the field quickly, which makes him an excellent deep ball threat. He's a solid route runner, and although his footwork could improve a little bit, he is able to stop and start quickly enough to deceive defenders. Finally, Rice is a strong, physical route runner who uses his frame to help win contested catches in the air.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brenden Rice was one of two receivers in this year's class to have a father who also played in the NFL. The other was Marvin Harrison Jr, son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, who made his name catching passes from Peyton Manning with the Colts, catching a then-record 143 balls in 2002.

Rice will be heading into an excellent situation for a rookie receiver as well. The Chargers lost Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason, so playing time won't be scarce for Rice. He could fit Williams' former role on the offense pretty well, since the two have similar play styles.

It also doesn't hurt to have Justin Herbert throwing the ball to you during your rookie year, either. That's something Rice is well aware of:

I'm in the best position possible to go ahead and make my mark on and make my own legacy... I went from Caleb Williams to Justin Herbert, and I'm in a room that's going to allow me to compete day in and day out.

It seems Rice has his head in the right place. It's easy, and reasonable, for a player to react pretty negatively when they end up being drafted far past where they might have expected to be. Rice is choosing to focus on the positive aspects of his new journey, and, as his father said, we can expect Brenden to take it to another level now that he's got that chip on his shoulder.

