Highlights Brenden Rice believes he and USC teammate Caleb Williams could be the next Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady.

Comparison to the legendary duo is a stretch due to positional differences, among other things.

Rice had impressive stats in 2023, but NFL evaluations note challenges in separation and short routes.

In any given year, there are some pretty wild ideas floating around leading up to the NFL Draft, and that reaches a fever pitch in the last few days before the picks are actually made.

One of the wilder ones in recent memory got thrown out on April 24, when USC wide receiver Brenden Rice told TMZ Sports he thinks he and USC quarterback Caleb Williams could be the next version of the Super Bowl-winning duo of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski were they to be paired in the NFL (via TMZ Sports):

I'm telling you, we could take it. We could be that next duo—just like Gronk and Tom Brady.

Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, is projected to go to the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick. Rice, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, is projected to be a fourth-round pick.

Jerry Rice was selected out of Mississippi Valley State by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 1985 NFL Draft.

He played 20 seasons in the NFL, won three Super Bowls, and still holds NFL records for career receiving yards (22,985), career all-purpose yards (23,456), career touchdowns (208), career receiving touchdowns (197), career playoff touchdowns (22), and career playoff receiving yards (2,245).

Brenden Rice-Caleb Williams Combo Didn't Set World on Fire in 2023

USC went 8-5 in 2023 and Rice finished second on the team in receiving yards

A closer look at how Williams and Rice played together shows that trying to draw a comparison to Gronkowski and Brady is a bit of a stretch, starting with the fact that Rice is a wide receiver and not a tight end like Gronkowski, who retired after the 2021 season. Both Brady and Gronkowski are surefire first-ballot Hall of Famers.

Rice played his first two seasons of college football at Colorado, where he had 27 receptions for 419 yards and five touchdowns across 2020 and 2021.

Rice then transferred to USC, where he had 39 receptions for 611 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2022 as the Trojans went 11-3 and Williams won the Heisman Trophy. In 2023, Rice was second among USC pass-catchers with 45 receptions for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns as the Trojans went 8-5 and Rice was named second-team All-Pac-12.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second time in franchise history in 2024. The last time the Bears had the No. 1 overall pick was in 1947, when they selected Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State) halfback Bob Fenimore, who only played 10 games for the Bears.

Gronkowski and Brady combined to play in the Super Bowl six times over 11 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won four championships—three with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

Rice put up some impressive numbers at the NFL combine, where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds and registered a 36.5-inch vertical leap. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein was not gushing with praise for the son of the greatest WR to ever do it:

The bloodlines don’t get much better than Jerry Rice, so Brenden Rice might have a head start on the rest of the field. He’s big and plays a physical brand of football when cornerbacks want to fight over space. He lacks sudden feet, so beating press cleanly and separating on short routes could be challenging as a pro.

