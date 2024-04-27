Highlights Defensive tackle Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton was picked 36th overall by the Washington Commanders.

Newton's slide into round two cost him millions of dollars on his rookie contract.

The 21-year-old's landing spot should bring confidence in him making that money back in the future.

The Washington Commanders addressed their biggest weakness on day one of the 2024 NFL Draft, and supplemented their best position group with their first day-two selection.

At No. 36 overall, the Commanders beefed up their already talented defensive front by adding Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton.

The former Fighting Illini standout was the 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and among the best interior defensive lineman prospects in the entire class.

Newton, projected to go 21st overall to the Miami Dolphins, presumably slid into the second round because of size concerns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Johnny Newton was the second-best available player on GIVEMESPORT's day two draft board. The 15-spot differential between his selection and projection lowered the value of his four-year rookie contract by $5.1 million dollars, per Spotrac.

The Money Newton Lost Could Easily Be Earned Back

Washington is great at developing defensive line talent

Washington hasn't been great at much for the past two decades—but if there is one area they've succeeded in, it's the draft and development of defensive linemen.

At 6'1", 304 pounds, Newton actually is the same height and 24 pounds heavier than recently retired future first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, who is one of the best defenders to ever grace the gridiron and may be the best defensive tackle in NFL History.

Like Donald, Newton thrives on athleticism but also packs powerful hands, giving him multiple methods to beat opposing offensive linemen.

Newton is also a tremendous pass rusher, notching 7.5 sacks in 12 games a season ago. He'll fit perfectly in new head coach Dan Quinn's defense alongside Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, who have combined for three career Pro-Bowl nods and 28.5 sacks over the past two years.

Both should prove to be great mentors for the 21-year-old first-year pro, much to Newton's benefit in the short and long-term.

At the conclusion of their rookie deals, the duo of Allen and Payne earned four-year extensions from Washington totaling $162 million. The Commanders do have different ownership and front office personnel than they did when both of those players inked their new contracts, but Newton's addition indicates they will continue valuing trench play for the long haul.

If Newton can follow in their footsteps, he could find himself among the highest-paid defensive players in league history four years from now. When that time comes, he won't be sweating the figure he lost by waiting another 24 hours to hear his name called.

