Everton are pushing to sign Napoli winger Jesper Lindstrom this summer, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Danish star has already said goodbye to his team-mates.

With Sean Dyche's attacking options struggling to create or score goals consistently last season, a major priority for the summer transfer window will be to strengthen this area of the pitch. Iliman Ndiaye has already arrived through the door, but the Toffees are continuing to reinforce their attack.

Lindstrom has emerged as a target for Everton, with reports even claiming that he's waved goodbye to his Napoli colleagues.

Lindstrom Waves Goodbye Amid Everton Interest

Napoli are already eyeing a replacement

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Lindstrom has said goodbye to his Napoli team-mates ahead of a potential move to Everton. A loan deal between the two clubs has reportedly been agreed, with Everton having the option to turn a deal permanent for around £19.4m.

Napoli are already eyeing a replacement, with Benfica winger David Neres a target for the Italian outfit. Lindstrom is now said to be in talks with the Toffees over personal terms as the Merseyside club look to thrash out a deal.

Jesper Lindstrom Senior Career Stats (2019-2023) Club Games Goals Assists Brondby IF 65 15 15 Eintracht Frankfurt 80 14 14 Napoli 29 0 0

It's been a tricky spell for Lindstrom at Napoli, with the Danish international struggling to establish himself as a key starter. Dyche and his team appear willing to take a risk on the talented winger in a similar fashion to what they've done with Ndiaye.

Ndiaye also struggled to make the grade after a big move when he joined Marseille from Sheffield United, but Everton are giving him a chance to prove himself once again.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt teammate Kevin Trapp has praised him in the past, calling him a 'huge talent'...

"Jesper is still very young but is a huge talent. He shows it now more often. He’s (playing at) a high level, he’s on top form. The goal he scored last week against Leverkusen was beautiful and I guess he has a lot of confidence right now."

With a deal seemingly agreed, Lindstrom may have given his biggest indication yet that he could be on his way to England.

Everton to Offer Jarrad Branthwaite New Contract

Man Utd have failed with multiple bids

Manchester United have been pushing to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, but the Toffees have stood firm with their valuation. Two offers have been rejected so far, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Everton are set to offer him a new contract.

With the England international earning just £35k-a-week at Goodison Park, the Toffees could be forced to give him a bumper pay rise to keep him happy.

