Highlights Jesse Lingard had an underwhelming debut for FC Seoul as his new side fell to a 2-0 defeat.

The former Premier League midfielder joined the South Korean club after leaving Nottingham Forest in 2023.

Lingard failed to make an impression in a substitute cameo, picking up a booking in the final moments of the game.

Jesse Lingard made his debut for FC Seoul in a 2-0 defeat against Gwangju in K League 1. The English midfielder didn't get off to the best start with his new club as he failed to make a telling impact for the side that find themselves rock bottom of the table after the first match of the season.

Lingard had been without a club since he left Nottingham Forest upon the expiry of his contract at the City Ground at the end of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. Links with Saudi Arabian sides persisted until the 31-year-old finally put pen to paper on a deal with FC Seoul in South Korea.

His single season with Nottingham Forest was underwhelming as he failed to register a single goal or assist in 17 league appearances for the English side before fading into the background and eventually leaving.

Many teams were interested in signing the midfielder when he announced he would be leaving his boyhood club Manchester United in 2022, including West Ham, who had previously given Lingard a temporary home in a fruitful loan spell in early 2021.

However, his signing for FC Seoul in February 2024 raised some eyebrows as Lingard became the highest-profile foreign player to join the Asian division. His first appearance didn't quite go to plan for the ex-Carrington academy graduate.

Jesse Lingard has nightmare FC Seoul debut

He was a second-half substitute

Lingard was named on the bench for the K League 1 curtain raiser and was brought on towards the end of the match with his side 1-0 down at the time and chasing a late equaliser. His introduction didn't have the desired effect, as several loose passes showed a lack of match sharpness, which is understandable given the extended period he spent out of the game.

While there were one or two neat pieces of play, such as a couple of accurate crosses, a former Premier League player would normally be expected to have a bigger impact on such a game. The final involvement he had in the match came when the attacking midfielder chopped down an opponent and received a yellow card in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Opposition players confronted the midfielder angrily after the poor challenge.

Gwangju would go on to net their second goal of the game in the 95th minute to seal a 2-0 win and condemn Lingard and co to an opening day defeat. It wasn't the debut he would have expected when he signed for the club.

What comes next for Lingard

His England career looks to be over

Lingard's home debut could well come in the next fixture as FC Seoul are set to host Incheon, before another match at their home stadium against Jeju. It's unlikely the former Premier League star will be seen back in top-flight European football any time soon, but it's still far too early to write off his spell in Asia.

England are gearing up towards Euro 2024 in the summer, but Lingard is one of those names that can be put down as definite to miss out on a seat on the plane to Germany. Gareth Southgate has previously shown a lot of faith in the ex-Man United man, but it appears he has fallen so far down the pecking order that there's no potential for a return to the Three Lions fold.