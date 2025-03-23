Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is planning a shock new career path once he decides to hang his boots up. The 32-year-old is currently part of an exclusive group of forgotten English footballers plying their trade overseas, having scored seven goals and provided a further three assists in his first 31 league games for South Korean side FC Seoul.

He spent 11 years with the Red Devils between 2011 and 2022, having come through the club's esteemed academy. In that period, he enjoyed the final years of the Sir Alex Ferguson era before being part of the significant decline over the past decade. The 32-cap England international enjoyed plenty of bright moments during his time with the Premier League giants, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

His best moment came in that aforementioned FA Cup final, as he scored the winner against Crystal Palace at Wembley. But to suggest he's faded into the background would be an understatement - and the attacking midfielder has even been heavily criticised for 'destroying the culture' at the Red Devils since his departure from England. Nevertheless, those days on the pitch seem to be coming to an end as he revealed he's planning a complete career pivot.

Jesse Lingard Now Planning Career Pivot

There's no doubt that Lingard is enjoying life in South Korea. The fans love him, he's playing football with a smile on his face again, and the Englishman revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that he feels fit enough for a return to the Premier League at some point after his statistics show that he covers over seven miles per game.

He also revealed that he would like to stay where he is for the next four years before also considering a switch to the UAE or the MLS, but that life after football could take a unique turn. "I've always thought of acting," he revealed. "I tell any footballer not to just rely on the football. If there's investment there to be made that is safe, and you've got good people around to do it, then do it. If you want to do real estate, then do it. Don't be afraid."

"Social stuff has to be at the right time and I think that's what was sticky for me sometimes. Looking back, I can see that. I don’t know if I would need acting lessons but maybe help with remembering lines and stuff like that. I think I need to start now to be honest. I'm trying to do something over here to get onto like a show already, or something. A cameo appearance."

With Lingard's energy and boyish charm - traits that sometimes rubbed up against those demanding more from him - it’s easy to imagine him thriving on stage.

A single glance at the video above is enough to showcase the former Man United star's passion for entertainment. In the coming years, he could well find himself on the list of footballers who did unusual jobs after retirement.