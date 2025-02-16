Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard has responded to a fan online after being accused of 'destroying' the Red Devils culture during his time at Old Trafford. The likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford were also tarnished with the same brush.

Lingard, now 32, spent 11 years with Man United between 2011 and 2022 having come through the club academy. In that period he enjoyed the final years of the Sir Alex Ferguson era before being part of the significant decline over the past decade.

That said, enjoyed plenty of bright moments during his time with the Premier League giants, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League. His best moment came in that aforementioned FA Cup final, as he scored the winner against Crystal Palace at Wembley.

However, in some sections of the media, his attitude has been criticised at times. For instance, in 2018, legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville attacked Jesse Lingard over his fashion line launch just before a game against Liverpool - dubbing it an unnecessary 'distraction'.

Lingard Clashes With Fan Online

Accepted he made mistakes but was just having fun playing for Man Utd