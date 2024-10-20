Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard, now plying his trade for FC Seoul in the K League, has recently opened up about his notable hiatus from football between July 2023 and February 2024 following his Nan’s very sad passing. He also suggested that he’s ‘loving life’ in Korea.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lingard plundered 35 goals and 20 assists in his 232-game career for the Red Devils.

At the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Warrington-born Lingard was released from his Nottingham Forest contract after amassing 20 appearances and two goals for the City Ground-based outfit. It was only in the following February that he, a 32-cap England international, found a new club.

Lingard Opens Up About Family Tragedy

Close

Swapping a career in the Premier League to play in the Japanese top flight was certainly a risk in his once-promising career that never reached the expected heights, especially given he enjoyed a seven-month stint away from action.

He has since revealed that he took the necessary time off because of a family tragedy. Writing in his column for The Times, the ex-West Ham United gem said: "Behind every footballer there’s a story the public aren’t aware of and I’d like you to know mine. It might explain how I got here — and help other players dealing with private strife."

Lingard, widely regarded as one of the best loan signings in Premier League history, revealed that his Nan became unwell while he was injured and out of contract. Named Pamela, the midfielder sung her praises and suggested that it was 'God's plan' for him to be without a club so he could care and tender for his unwell Nan, someone who - for large parts of his childhood - was his primary caregiver.

"The only cure was rest [for injury] but, in the summer, when I was out of contract, my nan got ill. She was an amazing woman — Pamela Lingard — and she and my grandad brought me up while, for long parts of my childhood, my mum battled depression." "But over the course of last summer, she became really poorly. She was in and out of hospital and though I was training hard and missed being at a club, it felt like being out of contract was God’s plan: I’m not going to give you a team right now, you need to stay home and be with your family."

Related What Happened to Gareth Southgate's First England 11 England have come a long way since Gareth Southgate's very first game in charge of the Three Lions in October 2016.

"So that’s what I did. I spent as much time as I could with them and in November, when Nan passed away, Grandad took it really hard. He was depressed and suffering dizzy spells and was hospitalised himself. He needed looking after too, and there was the funeral to organise and a speech to give," Lingard continued. "I believe things happen for a reason and that, while my family was suffering, it was just written for me to take a break from playing. However, after Christmas last year it was time to start my comeback."

Lingard, after what was labelled a 'debut to forget', is enjoying life in Asia - both on and off the pitch. The Englishman has scored just five goals and notched a further one assist in his 22-game career for his current employers but has embraced the culture like no other.