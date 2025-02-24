Jesse Lingard - a name once synonymous with English footballing promise - may no longer be at the forefront of fans’ minds, leaving many to wonder: where is he now? Now 32, he spent 11 years with Manchester United between 2011 and 2022, having come through the club academy. In that period he enjoyed the final years of the Sir Alex Ferguson era before being part of the significant decline over the past decade.

The 32-cap England international enjoyed plenty of bright moments during his time with the Premier League giants, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League. His best moment came in that aforementioned FA Cup final, as he scored the winner against Crystal Palace at Wembley. However, to suggest he's faded into the background would be an understatement - and the attacking midfielder has even been heavily criticised for 'destroying the culture' at the Red Devils since his departure from England.

Nevertheless, Lingard is now part of an exclusive group of forgotten English footballers plying their trade abroad, away from the public eye. He is currently playing for South Korean side, FC Seoul. While it may seem like a bizarre part of the world to end up in after being one of England's most promising young talents at one stage of his career, it seems to be paying off. From a worrying debut to being named captain, Lingard is proving that sometimes the road less travelled can still lead to redemption.

Related 10 Forgotten English Footballers Who Now Play Abroad Including big names such as Jesse Lingard and Chris Smalling, GIVEMESPORT takes you through 10 forgotten English footballers who now play abroad.

Lingard's Unfortunate Start To Life in South Korea

Inauspicious start for the faded star

Almost nothing in Lingard's career has come easy for him. If this wasn't already made clear by his sole year at Nottingham Forest, which left him struggling to find a new club for several months upon the conclusion of the 2023-24 season when he became a free agent, then his debut for FC Seoul provided the perfect illustration.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jesse Lingard failed to register a goal or assist in 17 games during his final season in the Premier League.

Related Jesse Lingard Shares Heartbreaking True Reason Behind Break From Football The former Manchester United star has revealed the saddening reason behind his seven-month hiatus between July 2023 and February 2024.

He was a second-half substitute during his side's 2-0 home defeat against Gwangju back in March 2024, with wayward passes galore overshadowing anything else he achieved in his first cameo for his new side. It wasn't the start everyone had hoped for from the player described by South Korean football journalist Lee Sungmo as "the biggest signing in the K League's history".

Just two weeks later, following another 2-0 defeat - this time to Jeju United - Lingard was publicly criticised by FC Seoul's head coach, Kim Gi-dong, citing a lack of effort and physicality. He appeared for 105 minutes during FC Seoul's first six games of the season, before undergoing knee surgery. A year on, though, the Englishman is loving life in the southern half of the Korean peninsula.

How Lingard is Doing in South Korea One Year Later

True to his promise, Lingard has since been a revelation in South Korea. On June 26, he scored his first goal for the club, converting into the bottom left corner from the penalty spot. He ended the 2024 season with six goals and three assists, despite leaving it late before he really got going.

Always eager to learn the culture and become accustomed to his new surroundings, it's clear now that the former Man United man is thriving after a slow start to his new life. See the video below to see the bond he shares with his new supporters:

After two games of the 2025 season, Lingard has continued to shine, having scored one goal in his first term since being named club captain following his upturn in form at the back end of 2024. But headlines continue to follow the Englishman wherever he goes, and after that first goal of the new season rippled the back of the net, Lingard caught the British media's attention for using five different celebrations.

However, the main observation one could make from the above video is that Lingard is loving his football again - just as he deserves to be. He has since spoken about the positive changes he's experienced since moving halfway across the world.

What Lingard Has Said About His Time in South Korea

The 32-year-old admitted he struggled at first

In a recent interview with the Independent, Lingard opened up on how he has found adapting to life in Asia. He said: "I didn't know what to expect but seeing the love and appreciation really settled me down and got my confidence up.

"I started getting a couple of assists, a couple of goals. When people ask for pictures, I always try. When you finish your career, and you’re not getting the applause you’re used to, it can really hit you. I feel like just enjoying every moment."

Jesse Lingard's Career Statistics Club Years Games Goals Assists Manchester United 2011-2022 232 35 20 Leicester City (loan) 2012-2013 5 0 0 Birmingham City (loan) 2013-2014 12 6 3 Brighton & Hove Albion (loan) 2014 17 4 3 Derby County (loan) 2015 15 2 1 West Ham United (loan) 2021 16 9 4 Nottingham Forest 2022-2023 20 2 2 FC Seoul 2024- 28 7 3 Total 2011- 407 83 54

He also revealed that he cried after his final Man Utd training session, as well as opening up on his relationship with Jose Mourinho, who used to FaceTime him to ask how he was doing and ensure he was always okay during his time with the Red Devils. “Even though I’m far away from my family and my daughter, last year I had a blast,” he also added.

“My daughter and family came out. It was good. Sometimes it’s good to just get away and have a little bit of change. I’m still happy playing football, no matter where I am. Going to the other side of the world has made that all the clearer."

It might have been a difficult decision for Lingard to leave the club he grew up loving and supporting, but it has since proven to be the correct one. Like Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, and now Antony, Lingard is one of many to leave Old Trafford in his wake to succeed elsewhere.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 24/02/2025).